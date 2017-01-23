menu

Armed Robbers Hold Up LoHi Fat Jack's Supersubs

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 10:28 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
The LoHi location of Fat Jack's Supersubs was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.EXPAND
The LoHi location of Fat Jack's Supersubs was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.
Mark Antonation
The Fat Jack's Super Subs at 3326 Tejon Street in Lower Highland was robbed at gunpoint in the early-morning hours of Saturday, January 21. Owner Kyle Fabra says that the incident took place between 1 and 1:30 a.m. at the late-night sub shop.

"Two guys came in dressed in red with over-sized hoodies on — one with a gun and one with a knife," Fabra says, adding that he's just relieved that his employees didn't attempt to deal with the situation heroically and simply handed over the cash that was in the register.

Fabra and his wife, Brooke, have operated a number of Fat Jack's in central Denver since 2012, two of which stay open until 3 a.m. on weekends. "It's the first time this has ever happened," Fabra adds.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after employees dialed 911, but so far there are no developments in the case. Fabra says he has already begun installing security cameras.

This location of Fat Jack's opened last June, after the original LoHi outpost at 2015 West 32nd Avenue was forced to close because of the demolition of Dickinson Plaza.

Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword. He explores Denver's global food scene in the weekly Ethniche series.
Fat Jack's Subs
3326 Tejon St.
Denver, CO 80211

720-502-6124

www.fatjackssubs.com

