 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Bacon Social House opened just over two years ago and is now ready to expand.EXPAND
Bacon Social House opened just over two years ago and is now ready to expand.
Mark Antonation

Bacon Social House Slates Littleton and Westminster for Upcoming Openings

Mark Antonation | February 12, 2018 | 6:55am
AA

Bacon has yet to experience its biggest moment in metro Denver. Bacon Social House, which opened at 2434 West 44th Avenue in the Sunnyside neighborhood in 2015, will expand this year, with a new location in Littleton, according to owner David Dill.

Dill says the new Bacon Social House will open in a new build at 2100 West Littleton Boulevard in the fall, across the street from the Littleton Municipal Courthouse and adjacent to a brand-new luxury senior living complex. Plans are currently being reviewed by the City of Littleton, and if everything is approved, the restaurant will have a rooftop patio where guests can enjoy Bacon's menu of daily brunch, happy hour and dinner. Because of the neighborhood, Dill points out, dinner will be more of a focus at the new location. "The Littleton menu will be a little more elevated at dinner, but won't stray too far from what we're doing in Sunnyside," he explains.

Related Stories

Littleton is only the first part of a plan to grow the Bacon Social House brand into something recognizable throughout the metro area and beyond. Dill also just committed to putting a third location in the new redevelopment of downtown Westminster near West 88th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard (where an Alamo Drafthouse and a Marczyk Fine Foods will also go in). That one is expected to open in 2019, and Dill also has his sights set on an out-of-state Bacon planned for the same year.

The Cobbler's Corner location seemed like a bit of a gamble for an all-day restaurant when it opened in 2015. Unlike the dynamic LoHi area nearby, Sunnyside's vibe is a little quieter, with fewer big construction projects and a lower density. Neighbors have responded positively to the restaurant, though, making it a favorite for breakfast initially and eventually catching on to the dinner menu, too. But that doesn't mean Dill is resting on his laurels. "If you care and you want to be exceptional, you're always trying to dial it in," he says.

Dill adds that even before he opened the first Bacon Social House, he was looking ten years down the road and envisioning an empire of several eateries, so he built his business plan with growth in mind. The biggest obstacles, he says, have been the inherent challenges of doing three meals a day as well as the industry-wide staffing shortage, though he adds that hiring has gotten easier now that the restaurant is established and the company is growing.

So if bacon flights, bacon cocktails and bacon tots sound appealing, you'll soon be able to find them outside of Sunnyside.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >