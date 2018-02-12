Bacon Social House Slates Littleton and Westminster for Upcoming Openings

Bacon has yet to experience its biggest moment in metro Denver. Bacon Social House, which opened at 2434 West 44th Avenue in the Sunnyside neighborhood in 2015, will expand this year, with a new location in Littleton, according to owner David Dill.

Dill says the new Bacon Social House will open in a new build at 2100 West Littleton Boulevard in the fall, across the street from the Littleton Municipal Courthouse and adjacent to a brand-new luxury senior living complex. Plans are currently being reviewed by the City of Littleton, and if everything is approved, the restaurant will have a rooftop patio where guests can enjoy Bacon's menu of daily brunch, happy hour and dinner. Because of the neighborhood, Dill points out, dinner will be more of a focus at the new location. "The Littleton menu will be a little more elevated at dinner, but won't stray too far from what we're doing in Sunnyside," he explains.