Women Brewed Together Throughout Colorado on International Women's Day

More than 200 women gathered at some half-dozen breweries around Colorado Thursday to brew beer in honor of International Women's Day and the fifth annual International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day. Most of the participants work for breweries or beer-related companies and are members of the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit group that assists women in the beer industry with education, encouragement, networking and scholarships.

The largest gathering took place at Blue Moon Brewing in Denver's River North Arts District, where about eighty Pink Boots members from 35 different breweries, some from as far away as Durango and Gunnison, joined brewer Emilie Stewart, who took the lead on brewing a twenty-barrel batch of Pineapple IPA. Stewart has worked for Blue Moon for nearly two years, and for more than eight years for its parent company, MillerCoors.

This was the first time that Blue Moon has hosted the event, and Stewart says the company was very supportive. "Everyone at every level has been accommodating," she points out. And while there is sometimes animosity between the big beer companies and smaller craft brewers in Colorado, Stewart says most of the women who participated realize that the issue of empowering women is more important than that.