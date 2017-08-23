Congress Park Gets Square Deal: Blue Pan Pizza

Congress Park is in for a square deal: Tonight, Blue Pan Pizza will start serving its deep-dish, Detroit-style pizza at a second location, 3509 East 12th Avenue. Founded by Jeff Smokevitch and Giles Flanagin, Blue Pan has been up and running at 3930 West 32nd Avenue since June 2015, and this year it won our award for Best Pizzeria.

While dinner at the original Blue Pan is a tight squeeze, the new pizzeria is considerably more spacious and boasts a larger kitchen with additional oven decks. That means there's been room to expand the menu: Smokevitch points to a new white pizza with a ricotta-based sauce, as well as an arancini appetizer stuffed with Wisconsin brick cheese, rice and artichoke hearts. The bar has expanded, too, with twenty tap handles and a deep wine list.

EXPAND Blue Pan's new white pizza served on an Italian crust. Mark Antonation