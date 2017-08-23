 


The new Blue Pan Pizza opens at East 12th Avenue and Madison Street tonight.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Congress Park Gets Square Deal: Blue Pan Pizza

Mark Antonation | August 23, 2017 | 11:30am
Congress Park is in for a square deal: Tonight, Blue Pan Pizza will start serving its deep-dish, Detroit-style pizza at a second location, 3509 East 12th Avenue. Founded by Jeff Smokevitch and Giles Flanagin, Blue Pan has been up and running at 3930 West 32nd Avenue since June 2015, and this year it won our award for Best Pizzeria.

While dinner at the original Blue Pan is a tight squeeze, the new pizzeria is considerably more spacious and boasts a larger kitchen with additional oven decks. That means there's been room to expand the menu: Smokevitch points to a new white pizza with a ricotta-based sauce, as well as an arancini appetizer stuffed with Wisconsin brick cheese, rice and artichoke hearts. The bar has expanded, too, with twenty tap handles and a deep wine list.

Blue Pan's new white pizza served on an Italian crust.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

For east-side residents new to the Blue Pan experience, the star on the menu is the Detroit-style pie, baked at high temperature in a high-sided steel pan. The crust that results is crunchy and airy, unlike breadier Sicilian pizza, and the cheese goes all the way to the edge of the pan, creating a caramelized rim that aficionados claim is the best part of a slice.

But Blue Pan also turns out a thin, crisp, Italian-style crust; an even thinner Chicago cracker-thin crust;  and a floppy New York-style pie with an impressive 22-inch diameter. You can order house combinations designed specifically for each style or can wing it with a selection of choose-your-own toppings. The Italian and Detroit pizzas are available in gluten-free versions; the Detroit-style, in particular, is a standout for gluten-free diners.

The Detroit-style pie can be ordered gluten-free.EXPAND
Mark Antonation
Outside the new Blue Pan, Congress Park residents can take a small step into the dining room.EXPAND
Mark Antonation
Arancini are new to Blue Pan's menu and will only be available at the Congress Park location.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Flanagin and Smokevitch have been training new staff at the West Highland location for the past month, so they expect service at the Congress Park outpost to be seamless and the pizzas to be every bit as good as at the original. The restaurant will be open daily from 4 to 10 p.m., with dine-in and takeout options; delivery will be added soon.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well the city's fast-changing restaurant landscape.

