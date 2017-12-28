The Broker Will Close on December 31 After 45 Years

Sunday night will mark not just the end of 2017, but the end of an era in Denver fine dining: The Broker Restaurant will close after 45 years of serving steak and seafood downtown.

The Broker opened in the basement of a former bank at 821 17th Street in 1972 under the guidance of restaurateur Ed Novak; before out-of-state steakhouses came to town, it had gained renown for its expense-account dinners and complimentary peel-and-eat shrimp. Novak eventually sold the Broker to longtime employee Jerry Fritzler, who purchased a 25-percent stake in 1996 before taking the helm in 2010.