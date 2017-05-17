Twenty-Something for Twenty-Somethings: Spicing Up Your Plate at Hop Alley

EXPAND The seared flank steak is perfect to split between a few freinds. Kelsey Colt

With so many great restaurants to choose from, cash-strapped Denver newcomers — challenged with rising rents and skinny paychecks — are finding it hard to have a fun night out without blowing the bank. Twenty- Something for Twenty-somethings will help you find hot destinations where you can enjoy cutting-edge cuisine in a stylish setting — all within a twenty-something budget ($29 or less per person). And you don't need to be under thirty to take these recommendations; just be ready for a great eating adventure.

Selected by Westword as Best New Restaurant in 2016, it is no surprise that Denverites are still lining up to dine at Uncle owner Tommy Lee’s second restaurant, Hop Alley. As one of the hottest restaurants in town since it opened at the tail end of 2015, Hop Alley's price tag might seem like too much for some, but let me give you some guidance on how to dine there on a budget.

An unmarked building — with the exception of the one white star on the outside and the name printed in small letters on the door—keeps with Lee’s style. The outer façade is similar to the original restaurant, Uncle, and the inside ambiance is open, clean-cut and comfortable. You will notice that the wood over the kitchen section is burned using the traditional Japanese style of shou-sugi ban. From the staff to the music pumping through the speakers, the restaurant oozes style and "coolness." Although your grandmother would probably enjoy the food, this isn't a restaurant for those expecting a typical Chinese dinner in a quiet restaurant — while the music sets the tone, it makes it difficult for simple catch-up conversation. While grandma will prefer to sit this one out, bring everyone else because group dining is the way to go here.

EXPAND The Mint Julep has a kick from fernet, so it's more than just a Kentucky Derby drink. Kelsey Colt

The flavors on the menu are rich and powerful; there are plates simply not to be missed — but that also aren't designed for solo diners. While you can dine here with just two people, the menu is best served family style and makes for a fun four-top night, which is also a great way to stay within your budget. First, pick a drink based on your personality; I suggest the bar's take on the Mint Julep or the Old Fashioned. For a more beery route, go with Black Shirt Brewing's Foeder-Aged Stringbender Saison on tap or Stillwater’s Sake Saison. Not only do all of these drinks just rock but they pair well with the food.

Start your meal with two smaller plates: the crispy rice and crispy pig ears. The rice is exactly as described — crunchy — but the flavor is more robust than you would imagine for a simple rice plate, which conveys acidity from lime and brightness from cilantro. The fried pig ears are topped with a salad that balances the fattiness; the salty ears crunch in your mouth and then melt and mingle with the cold sauce and the pepper and cucumber strips.

EXPAND This colorful salad is bolstered with crispy fried pig ears. Kelsey Colt

Your palate is now prepped and ready for the next round of dishes. The beef chow fun is simple — savory flank steak over noodles covered in leeks and a dark, soy-based sauce. This dish isn’t very sexy to eat, since the large strips of beef make handling with chopsticks a little awkward, it is worth it for the flavor. To go with your chow fun, some green — in the form of an order of long beans — is appropriate. These beans are vibrant with salty, garlicky flavor from the sauce and a hint of spice from the house sambal. They are cooked just through, with a noticeable al dente crunch. You'll find yourself seat-dancing as you sample bites — it's impossible not to.

EXPAND Crispy rice is like sophisticated cereal for dinner. Kelsey Colt

The damage comes to $24.50 per person for four people, including one drink each. You'll leave satisfied but not stuffed while experiencing some of Denver's hottest dining ambience. Here is how it breaks down:

Mint Julep: $12

Old Fashioned: $12

Black Shirt Foeder-Aged Saison: $7

Stillwater - Saison Sake beer: $9

Crispy rice salad: $12

Crispy pig ears: $13

Beef chow fun: $22

Wok tossed long beans: $12