Chef Samir Mohammad Opens Bettola Bistro in Aurora

Last fall, chef Samir Mohammad was living in Breckenridge while helping his family open Artisan 206. But now he's back in Denver and just launched a new project in an unlikely location. Bettola Bistro opened last week at 10253 East Iliff Avenue in Aurora.

Up until recently that address was occupied by the delightfully eclectic Cody's Cafe & Bar, owned by Sue Smith, who combined Italian cooking with international influences, including Vietnamese touches from her home country. Mohammad explains that Cody's is only temporarily closed and will soon reemerge nearby. Smith also owned New Orient, one of the city's oldest Vietnamese restaurants, until she closed it in May. Cody's will take over that space, at 10203 East Iliff Avenue, later this summer.