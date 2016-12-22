Colorado Concierge: Where Can I Find a New Year's Eve Party That Doesn't Suck?

Sparkling wine on the Avanti rooftop patio. Avanti F&B

Every year the same question rolls around: Where can I celebrate New Year's Eve? Drink specials and fancy prix fixe dinners are a dime a dozen, and there are a number of places to get your drink on with loud, clubby music, but where do you go if your priorities lean a little different? This week's question comes from Molly:

Don't get me wrong, I love New Year's Eve, but I'm so over the obnoxious parties with shitty, overpriced drinks, and I'm not about to drop $100-plus on a dinner that will put me to bed before midnight. I just want to go somewhere with a comfortable crowd (nothing crazy, but also not too chill), awesome drinks and decent food. Where are these places??

If you seek quality food and beverages minus the chaos of downtown bars and clubs — but without sacrificing that New Year's party buzz — Denver has plenty of options. Here are five New Year's Eve parties that don't suck.

Denver Central Market

Wander over to Denver Central Market, where all food vendors be will serving until 10 p.m. , with plenty of beverages flowing from Curio bar as the ball drops to ring in the new year. Saddle up at the Vero Italian counter for bubbling Neapolitan pizza, assemble a charcuterie spread from Culture Meat & Cheese, throw back some oysters from Silva's Fish Market, savor a rotisserie-style entree from SK Provisions, fuel up with a crunchy salad from Green Seed, or grab a grinder from the Local Butcher. After enjoying something savory for the occasion, stop by High Point Creamery, Temper Chocolate or Izzio's for a decadent dessert. Curio will remain open until 12:30 a.m. for cocktails and a big-screen ball drop. This is a one-stop shop for an easygoing (and delicious) celebration.

Ace Eat Serve

Ace is back with its Second Annual Midnight Madness Pong Tournament, complete with a $1,000 cash prize, drink specials throughout the night, and a fun late-night snack menu for ball-drop noshing. The party's open to both ping-pong players, spectators and everyone who wants a casual night on the town with some high energy, Ace-style dining and a bar menu with something for everyone. When the clock strikes midnight, enjoy a complimentary pour of sparkling wine and share a toast with all. Note: The tournament requires a $17 registration fee, which includes a T-shirt. No cover for general entry.

Finn's Manor

Stumble into Finn's for a no-cover, no-frills New Year's Eve celebration, where you'll find what Finn's consistently offers: a damn great beer list, expertly crafted tiki cocktails, fruit-decorated punches, an eclectic collection of food vendors, and live music. The New Year's Eve beer list will include special offerings from Brasserie des Franches-Montagnes, Hitachino, Birrificio del Ducato, Fremont, Hanssens, De Dolle, Oud Beersel and others. And there's no reason to drink on an empty stomach at Finn's, with a creative mix of food trucks onsite. Sample flavors from Night Shift, Island Peppapot , Taste of the Philippines and Owlbear Barbecue. It all starts at 5 p.m. with live music throughout the night (best described as experimental).

Avanti Food & Beverage

Avanti F&B is all about the options, and the same rings true on New Year's Eve. With eight food vendors and a bar on each floor, plenty of choices await. Swing by for the no-cover option, or opt for the all-inclusive bar ticket for $80, which includes unlimited bottomless well cocktails, house wines (red, white and rosé are all available) and house beer (Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA or Odell Loose Leaf). Current food vendors in this trendy culinary startup incubator include Bamboo Sushi, Chow Morso, Brava! Pizzeria, Quiero Arepas, Souk Shawarma, and The Regional. Note: Bottomless drinks are available from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

