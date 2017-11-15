Corner Ramen Creates Some Fun Finger Food in an Unlikely Neighborhood

There aren't many things left in the world that haven't been wrapped in bacon — food or otherwise. So when I stumbled across the bacon-wrapped mochi on the menu at Corner Ramen while prowling the Cole neighborhood for something else entirely (tacos — I admit it), I knew I had found my lunch for the day.

Corner Ramen opened just over a year ago at 1629 East Bruce Randolph Avenue, in the former home of Daddy Bruce's — possibly the city's most famous barbecue joint, even 23 years after the passing of its founder and namesake. "Daddy" Bruce Randolph was known as much for his generous heart as for his sticky barbecue ribs, and the street outside Corner Ramen now bears his name as thanks to the many people in need that he fed for free during his life.

Since Daddy Bruce's closed, the restaurant space has held many tenants; the last before Corner Ramen was Restaurant Sanchez. Japanese cuisine is certainly a rarity in a neighborhood where you're more likely to find Mexican cooking or soul food, but there may be enough hip kids filtering over from Larimer Street just a few blocks away to regularly empty the stock pots of rich, cloudy tonkotsu and zippier spicy miso ramen broths.