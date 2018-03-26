Curtis Park Deli Aims for April Opening for Second Sandwich Shop

The wait is almost over. If you’ve driven past the corner of East Sixth Avenue and Clayton Street and noticed the new sign for Curtis Park Delicatessen there, you'll be happy to know that the deli may open as soon as mid-April.

According to co-owners Michel Reif and Dash Harrison, the launch for this new location of the deli that got its start at 2532 Champa Street (in the heart of the Curtis Park neighborhood) has taken longer than expected because of unforeseen construction issues. But it will be a welcome addition to the neighborhood, on the edge of Cherry Creek North and Congress Park.

The original Curtis Park Delicatessen opened in June 2011, back at a time when there were not many lunch options available in the area. It has built a loyal following over the last six and half years, mostly because of a singular dedication to the quality of the sandwiches.