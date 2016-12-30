Eight Sunday Brunches to Celebrate the New Year in Denver and Boulder
|
The first day of the new year counts, so make it worth while with a great brunch.
Westword
The first meal of the new year could very well set the tone for the rest of 2017, so make sure you get Sunday brunch right on January 1. Whether you're looking to usher in the New Year with friends, family and food or simply need to drown the memories of the night before, head to one of these brunch spots to bring on 2017 in style.
1. Cafe Aion
1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder
303-993-8131
New Year's Day on The Hill in Boulder begins with the spread at Cafe Aion, offering fresh-fried doughnut holes, paella pans of eggs with custom toppings, Bloody Marys by the pitcher and a lot more, starting at 9 a.m. Grab a reservation online at Cafe Aion's website.
|
Enjoy brunch in style at the Palm.
The Palm
2. The Palm
1672 Lawrence Street
303-825-7256
LoDo's venerable steakhouse is open for brunch today, offering a high-end buffet and drink specials for $25 per person. Plus, eat at the Palm and get on the Denver Football Bus to the game for free. Brunch begins at 10:30 a.m.; make your reservation online or call 303-825-7256 for Football Bus reservations.
3. Wayback Burgers
5098 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood
If sitting down for a big mid-morning meal doesn't seem appealing, try something a little quicker. The Englewood outpost of this international burger chain is offering two-for-one breakfast burgers today only. Buy one AM Cheeeesy burger — eggs, bacon and cheese on toasted inverted buns — and get one free. The restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, get there early to make sure you get the deal.
|
Hit brunch hard on New Year's Day at both ViewHouse locations
Viewhouse
4 and 5. Viewhouse Ballpark
2015 Market Street
720-282-1588
Viewhouse Centennial
7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial
303-848-3366
Both Viewhouse locations are open for brunch business this Sunday. The Ballpark location is hosting a Bubbly Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosa towers, a Bloody Mary bar, music from Ninety Percent 90s, DJs spinning all day, and a la carte selections from the brunch menu. Bottomless mimosas are $4 per person; call 720-282-1555 to reserve a spot for parties of five or more.
The Centennial location is setting out a New Year's brunch spread with a meat-carving station, seafood towers, build-your-own omelets and waffles, and plenty of sweet treats, all to the music of the Acoustic Jazz Trio. Plus, guests can kick back and enjoy the Broncos game on the big-screen TV. Admission is $36.95, $9.95 for children 6-12, and free for children five and under. Call 303-816-3160 to check on reservations.
6. The West End Tavern
926 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-444-3535
This Pearl Street Mall comfort-food emporium kicks off 2017 with its annual chili cook-off. Taste three different recipes from the West End culinary team, all while watching football and enjoying drink and food specials like $10 nachos and $14 pitchers of Post Brewing Co. beer. The restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m., call 303-444-3535 for more info.
|
Brunch at Steuben's Arvada will definitely put 2017 on the right track.
Danielle Lirette
7. Steuben's Arvada
7355 Ralston Road
303-830-0096
Downtown Denver could resemble a war zone after New Year's Eve revelers get through with it, so instead head to Arvada for brunch, where Steuben's will serve a Sunday spread from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biscuits and gravy, buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, and smothered breakfast burritos will help clear your head and set you on course for 2017. And if you didn't already make a new year's resolution, partake in a bacon Bloody Mary, Irish coffee or Corpse Reviver II (the cocktail designed specifically to raise the dead and vanquish hangovers).
7. Basta
3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-997-8775
If you work in the restaurant industry, you probably busted your ass on New Year's Eve to make sure Denverites celebrated in style. So now it's your turn to relax and ring in the new year — with brunch and cocktails at Basta's annual New Year's Day industry brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bougie Cocktail Syrups will be on hand to help you start the year off right. Check Basta's website for reservation times.
For more Food & Drink events, go to our online calendar. If you know of an event that should be included in that calendar, send information to cafe@westword.com.
Related Locations
1235 Pennsylvania Ave.
Boulder, CO 80302
1672 Lawrence St.
Denver, CO 80202
2015 Market St.
Denver, CO 80205
7101 S. Clinton St.
Centennial, CO 80112
5098 S. Federal Blvd.
Englewood, Colorado 80110
926 Pearl St.
Boulder, CO 80302
3601 Arapahoe Ave.
Boulder, CO 80303
7355 Ralston Rd.
Arvada, Colorado 80002
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!