Eight Sunday Brunches to Celebrate the New Year in Denver and Boulder

EXPAND The first day of the new year counts, so make it worth while with a great brunch. Westword

The first meal of the new year could very well set the tone for the rest of 2017, so make sure you get Sunday brunch right on January 1. Whether you're looking to usher in the New Year with friends, family and food or simply need to drown the memories of the night before, head to one of these brunch spots to bring on 2017 in style.

1. Cafe Aion

1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder

303-993-8131

New Year's Day on The Hill in Boulder begins with the spread at Cafe Aion, offering fresh-fried doughnut holes, paella pans of eggs with custom toppings, Bloody Marys by the pitcher and a lot more, starting at 9 a.m. Grab a reservation online at Cafe Aion's website.

Enjoy brunch in style at the Palm. The Palm

2. The Palm

1672 Lawrence Street

303-825-7256

LoDo's venerable steakhouse is open for brunch today, offering a high-end buffet and drink specials for $25 per person. Plus, eat at the Palm and get on the Denver Football Bus to the game for free. Brunch begins at 10:30 a.m.; make your reservation online or call 303-825-7256 for Football Bus reservations.

3. Wayback Burgers

5098 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood

If sitting down for a big mid-morning meal doesn't seem appealing, try something a little quicker. The Englewood outpost of this international burger chain is offering two-for-one breakfast burgers today only. Buy one AM Cheeeesy burger — eggs, bacon and cheese on toasted inverted buns — and get one free. The restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, get there early to make sure you get the deal.

EXPAND Hit brunch hard on New Year's Day at both ViewHouse locations Viewhouse

4 and 5. Viewhouse Ballpark

2015 Market Street

720-282-1588



Viewhouse Centennial

7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial

303-848-3366

Both Viewhouse locations are open for brunch business this Sunday. The Ballpark location is hosting a Bubbly Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosa towers, a Bloody Mary bar, music from Ninety Percent 90s, DJs spinning all day, and a la carte selections from the brunch menu. Bottomless mimosas are $4 per person; call 720-282-1555 to reserve a spot for parties of five or more.

The Centennial location is setting out a New Year's brunch spread with a meat-carving station, seafood towers, build-your-own omelets and waffles, and plenty of sweet treats, all to the music of the Acoustic Jazz Trio. Plus, guests can kick back and enjoy the Broncos game on the big-screen TV. Admission is $36.95, $9.95 for children 6-12, and free for children five and under. Call 303-816-3160 to check on reservations.

6. The West End Tavern

926 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-444-3535

This Pearl Street Mall comfort-food emporium kicks off 2017 with its annual chili cook-off. Taste three different recipes from the West End culinary team, all while watching football and enjoying drink and food specials like $10 nachos and $14 pitchers of Post Brewing Co. beer. The restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m., call 303-444-3535 for more info.

EXPAND Brunch at Steuben's Arvada will definitely put 2017 on the right track. Danielle Lirette

7. Steuben's Arvada

7355 Ralston Road

303-830-0096

Downtown Denver could resemble a war zone after New Year's Eve revelers get through with it, so instead head to Arvada for brunch, where Steuben's will serve a Sunday spread from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biscuits and gravy, buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, and smothered breakfast burritos will help clear your head and set you on course for 2017. And if you didn't already make a new year's resolution, partake in a bacon Bloody Mary, Irish coffee or Corpse Reviver II (the cocktail designed specifically to raise the dead and vanquish hangovers).

7. Basta

3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

303-997-8775

If you work in the restaurant industry, you probably busted your ass on New Year's Eve to make sure Denverites celebrated in style. So now it's your turn to relax and ring in the new year — with brunch and cocktails at Basta's annual New Year's Day industry brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bougie Cocktail Syrups will be on hand to help you start the year off right. Check Basta's website for reservation times.

For more Food & Drink events, go to our online calendar. If you know of an event that should be included in that calendar, send information to cafe@westword.com.

