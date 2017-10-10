Emmerson Launches Breakfast and Lunch Service

When Emmerson opened at 1600 Pearl Street in Boulder in mid-August, it was the intention of founder Ben Kaplan and his team to be a full-service restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Two months later, Emmerson has achieved that goal, launching breakfast and lunch service this week.

Kaplan says that adding hours took a little longer than expected because of the current shortage of restaurant labor in Colorado. "We're very selective about the caliber of talent we bring in to execute at a very high level," he explains.

Executing at a very high level means turning out a variety of breakfast pastries under partner/pastry chef Jeb Breakell as well as a range of savory dishes designed by Michael Gibney, who's the executive chef and also a partner in the business. The two are both veterans of the New York restaurant scene, so their first order of business was perfecting a New York bodega breakfast sandwich, marked on the menu with "BEC SPK" — that's bacon, egg and cheese with salt, pepper and ketchup, for those unfamiliar with the ubiquitous NYC breakfast.