Exploring Havana Street: Thai Basil Is for Lovers

The “lover’s booth” isn’t just a nook at a 1950s-style diner for sipping a double-strawed chocolate milkshake. At Thai Basil, 2710 South Havana Street, the Lover’s Booth is an antique, hand-carved teak wedding bed imported from Asia and transformed into a private, romantic seating area for two people (or as many as eight, if that's your thing) that can be reserved for special events (or chosen on a whim when available). As the name implies, these canopy-style beds were given to a bride and groom as a traditional wedding gift. Jessica Vo, Thai Basil’s owner, points out that along with the two bed-booths, most of the furniture in the restaurant is imported from Asia (see the two seven-foot-tall vases clad in poems at the entrance). These antiques lend an elegant and historical look to the otherwise modern decor of the dining space.

Like the heirlooms in the restaurant’s large dining room, you will find fare here typical of an Asian-fusion eatery, with dishes inspired from the cuisines of a number of countries and re-created in a contemporary way. That said, it should be pointed out that this is one of several Thai Basil locations in the Denver area (the others are at 1400 East 18th Avenue in Denver and in Colorado Springs, Thornton and Lone Tree), so the menu cannot escape a certain déjà-vu quality. The offerings are pretty standard — rolls, soups, noodle dishes, curries and meat entrees that satisfy a craving for Asian foods without challenging the uninitiated palate too much.

EXPAND The Lover's Booth can accomodate eight people, but it's best for just two. Maureen Witten