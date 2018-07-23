FDA Stance on Plant-Based Milk Labeling Could Harm Colorado Businesses

The Food and Drug Administration wants your milk mustache to come from cows — and cows only. The agency has sent out signals recently that it could disallow the use of the word "milk" on packages of plant-based beverages like soy milk and almond milk, based on existing FDA "standards of identity" that define milk as a commercial food product.

During a Politico Live discussion on Tuesday, July 17, FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb talked about the dairy industry's dislike of phrases such as "soy milk" and addressed the agency's plan to enforce its standards of identity for milk. "This has been a little bit of a bugaboo to the dairy industry because you see the proliferation of products like soy milk and almond milk calling themselves milk," he stated. "And if you look at our standards of identity, there's a reference somewhere...to a lactating animal — and an almond doesn't lactate."

In fact, the FDA's wording is very specific on the topic. "Milk is the lacteal secretion, practically free from colostrum, obtained by the complete milking of one or more healthy cows," the standard reads. The entire definition is about a page long, but nowhere does it mention nuts, seeds or other plant-based sources of milk. Then again, nor does it mention goats, buffalo, sheep or other animals that provide milk for commercially available products — a convenient oversight for the American Dairy Association, whose website, Drink-Milk.com, prominently displays a cow on its logo.