From Father to Son, Rollingreens Continues Serving Colorado Healthy Snacks

When chef Ryan "Ko" Cunningham decided to launch a healthy food truck in Boulder, he didn't have any idea that he had already been part of one. Well, sort of, at least — he was in his mother's womb at the time, soon to be the fourth child of Julianaa Satie and Bill Cunningham, who ran a food truck called Rollin Greens way back in 1981. Turns out this 36-year-old chef's food-filled path wasn't just chance, it was hereditary.

"We didn't know about the family heritage until we started building the truck," says 32-year-old Lindsey Cunningham, Ryan's wife. "His parents told us about the food truck after."

The idea for the business came after Ryan's ten-year stint in California as a personal chef and Lindsey's time as a PR rep for Noodles & Company. The pair had known each other as children in Boulder and once they were both back in town, they reconnected and started dating.