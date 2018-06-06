Gaby's Serves Homestyle German Cooking in Unlikely Lakewood Spot

German cuisine doesn't make many lists hyping the hottest, sexiest food these days. Bold, vibrant and spice-laden dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, China's Sichuan province, Oaxaca and South India get the lion's share of attention from culinary adventurers seeking out the new and exciting. But that doesn't matter to Gaby Berben: She's happy cooking the food she grew up with, living in an industrial town near Cologne. And she's cooking more than ever since opening Gaby's German Eatery at 245 South Harlan Street in Lakewood this spring.

The Gaby's name might be familiar to folks who frequent farmers' markets or have a fondness for the annual Christkindl Market that makes downtown just a little more festive each holiday season. Berben moved to Denver from Germany in 2010 and the next year founded Gaby's Soups, selling fresh and frozen products at farmers' market stalls before introducing other traditional German dishes at the Christmas market. She says she's collected more than 700 soup recipes from family members and friends over the years, many of which she has never cooked for customers.

EXPAND Gaby Berben inside her bright and tidy German restaurant. Mark Antonation

"People kept asking us if we could open a shop," Berben explains. A year and a half ago, she found a vacant space that had once been a tattoo parlor wedged between the garages of an auto mechanic's shop. Converting the spot into a kitchen with a small dining room took months of work and lots of patience, but Berben says that Lakewood officials were cooperative and helpful throughout the process. Since the grand opening in April, customers — including some of those city employees — have been finding their way in for "food like Grandma's," as the sign out front of Gaby's reads.