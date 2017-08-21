Zanzibar Billiards Owner Plans Hangar 101 Bar & Grill in Lakewood

Break out the tiki mugs and watch for unexploded bombs. A new bar with a World War II-era theme is about to land: Hangar 101 Bar & Grill, at 7575 West Jewell Avenue in Lakewood.

Those who've been in the area just east of South Wadsworth Boulevard may have noticed the construction mess — or, more recently, the vintage airplane out front that’s a long way from the nearest airport. Hangar 101 is set to open this fall, according to owner Ami Benari, of Zanzibar Billiards Club fame — or perhaps infamy, if you followed the Larimer Street pool hall's appearances on Spike TV's Bar Rescue .

As Benari describes it, Hangar 101 will transport guests to the South Pacific and a nostalgic time of tiki lounges, ramshackle tin huts, airplanes painted with pinup girls, and plane crews drinking and recreating during breaks from harrowing missions. The renovated 15,000-square-foot building, which was previously a bank, will house a large, custom-built bar stocked with 101 beers, including 51 of those on tap, he says. If you like to shoot billiards, there will be twelve tables, six at either end of the bar. Benari knows his pool halls; in addition to Zanzibar, he owns Tarantula Billiards downtown. If bowling is more your thing, Hangar 101 is big enough to fit six lanes under its roof.