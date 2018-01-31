Haykin Family Cider Proves That Colorado Does More Than Beer

With names like Cox's Orange Pippin and Esopus Spitzenburg, the sparkling beverages pouring from Champagne-like bottles at a new Aurora tasting room might be hard to identify — unless you're an apple aficionado. Both are the products of Haykin Family Cider, which opens to the public at 12001 East 33rd Avenue on Thursday, February 1. Owners Daniel and Talia Haykin plan to showcase the flavors of heirloom apples grown in small Colorado orchards with their dizzying lineup of bottled ciders.

"We view apples in the same way that winemakers view grapes," Daniel explains. "We know all of our own apple growers — they're all from Colorado."

The Haykins began making cider at home several years ago; what started out as a hobby with a few gallons of juice purchased from a roadside stand turned into an obsession that resulted in a first-in-class award, two gold medals, six silvers and six bronzes at the 2017 Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition, the largest and most important cider competition in the world. That was while the Haykins were still amateurs and not yet producing ciders in a commercial operation.