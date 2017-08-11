What's for Lunch: Hops & Pie's Italian Hero

Every now and then a dish comes around to surprise you, but it's not often that that meal comes in sandwich form. Such is the case with Hops & Pie's true hero, the Italian.

Chef/co-owner Drew Watson created this magnificent sandwich more than five years ago, and the fact that its praises have yet to be sung from the highest mountain makes us think it's listed on a secret, shake-hands-and-knock-three-times sort of menu. But you don't have to jump through hoops; you only have to head to this Berkeley hot spot during lunch or dinner and order one. It's a hard decision to make, given the roster of great pizzas, but we promise you won't be disappointed.