The Happiest Hour: Go Out of Your Way for Annette's Afternoon Menu

When we look back at 2017 a few years from now, it’s possible — even probable — that we’ll remember it as the year that Denver really came into its own as a nationally acclaimed dining scene. Top Chef helped, of course, with putting the city in a new spotlight, but more important, last year brought the Mile High several examples of really exceptional dining. We have leveled up, Denver, and there is no going back now.

One such example is Annette, a passion project from chef Caroline Glover that opened in Stanley Marketplace last year and almost immediately began garnering national acclaim, including a James Beard nomination for Best New Restaurant just last week. Glover brings a novel approach to flavors in the seasonal fare coming out of her wood-fired kitchen, drawing on her experience farming as well as her time in such high-stakes kitchens as the Spotted Pig in New York City and Acorn right here in Denver. At the same time, the chef infused Annette with cozy charm; that she operates from an open kitchen and watches over the dining room has the effect of making it feel like you’re dining in her home.

Popcorn and canned wine. Laura Shunk