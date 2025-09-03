Eat Up Havana: Dinner and a Show at Gangnam GT Lounge & Karaoke

Over a decade ago, former Westword food editor Mark Antonation began his food-writing career by eating his way up Federal Boulevard. Now, we're turning our attention to another vibrant culinary corridor.
The four-plus-mile stretch of Havana Street between Dartmouth and Sixth Avenue in Aurora is home to the most diverse array of international cuisine available in the metro area. From restaurants and markets to take-and-go shops and stands, food lovers of nearly any ethnicity or interest can find a place that will remind them of home or open new culinary doors. In Eat Up Havana, Antony Bruno will visit them all, one by one, week by week.
Next up... Gangnam GT Lounge & Karaoke
There are plenty of places to get dinner and a show in Denver. But only a few where you are the show.
One of these is Gangnam GT Lounge & Karaoke — which, as the name makes obvious, is a karaoke lounge focused on allowing all who enter to belt out their inner Backstreet Boys regardless of any ability to carry a tune.
Of the several karaoke establishments that line Havana Street in Aurora, the robust food program sets Gangnam GT Lounge & Karaoke apart. Sure, some of the others have eating options, but they’re rather limited in scope and the menus are positioned mostly to provide accompaniments to the booze needed to lube up those untrained vocal cords. Gangnam GT, meanwhile, has a roster several pages long, with a hard skew towards the Korean fare found in spades along this southern strip of Havana.
Outside of the occasional public event, this space is mainly a bar where you can eat, drink and watch whatever’s on the gigantor TV (usually sports or K-Pop videos). You’re rarely going to find a karaoke setup out here; those are reserved for more private areas. On both floors, thin sets of curtains set off long hallways lined with numbered doors, beyond each of which are private karaoke rooms of varying capacities. Groups can book exclusive spaces by the hour that fit five or fewer, or up to dozen.
Which brings us back to the lounge, where groups can kick back and enjoy dinner and drinks until their room opens up.
As anyone who has participated in karaoke can tell you, the key to success is finding a song that’s relatively within your range. The same can be said for the Gangnam GT kitchen: When it sticks to its culinary range, the food coming out is fun, enjoyable and an effective foil to the many beers, shots and other drink options.
Simply put…this is bar food. Specifically, Korean bar food. Stick with that, and you’ll be just fine. Sure, you could order fries, nachos or pizza. But why bother when you can try far less common (and more interesting) selections such as file fish jerky, chicken gizzard, or sea snail and noodle salad?
Also worth seeking out is the pork cutlet, either a chop or the tenderloin. Those in the know say the tenderloin is the way to go; it's served with a katsu sauce and cole slaw along with an interesting cross-section of ketchup and mayo.
There’s plenty more to try, including pig feet with sea snails, fried chicken legs, grilled pork ribs and, of course, tteokbokki rice cakes that lean to to the spicy side — and that’s a good thing.
The booze here will fuel the courage needed to step up to the mic, while the food will provide the comforting salve needed for the subsequent bruised ego. And occasionally — through the hiss of your bubbling hot pot stew, the chattering conversation of the table, or the blare of the big screen TV — the wafting strains of overly confident, off-key vocals will slip through the air as well.
Gangnam GT Lounge & Karaoke is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, at 1930 South Havana Street unit 15 in Aurora. Find more information at gangnamgt.com.