Tennyson Street Diner Announces the End of Its Run

In September 2020, longtime hospitality pros Casey Keller and her husband, Roy Benoit, became first-time restaurant owners when they took over and revived Wendell's, a diner at 3838 Tennyson Street. Five years later, the couple has announced that the restaurant's last day will be Sunday, September 21.
"Wendell's had a great menu, and we loved the vibe in the dining room; it's modern but still has a classic diner feel," Keller told Westword shortly after becoming co-owner of the eatery. In the five years since, she and Benoit have continued to dish out tasty fare, including some of the city's best buttermilk pancakes, while creating a community gathering space that truly loves its regulars.
Tennyson Street has changed — a lot. Wendell's is not only nearby an old-school diner favorite, Javiar's, its newer neighbors include trendy D.C.-born bagel spot Call Your Mother, Miami-based the Salty Donut and an outpost of Two Hands, an Australian concept that got its start in New York City — not to mention local compitition for breafast business from spots like Bakery Four.
Other factors have also put a big strain on the business, including rising rent, taxes and product costs.
knew Wendell's was in trouble. In February, Keller told Westword, "We probably only have a couple of weeks left." That outcry led to a lot of public support and Wendell's was able to stave off closure...for six months at least.
On September 3, Keller and Benoit announced the diner's upcoming closure on social media, writing, "We've had a good run but unfortunately, rising costs, competition and the overall climate for small restaurants in Denver have taken their toll, and it's time for us to fold our cards."
The closure of Wendell's leaves a prime space (with a liquor license) on a busy street open — and we're rooting hard for another independent operator to move in. But first, stop by Wendell's for a coffee, cocktail and a pancake flight while you still can.