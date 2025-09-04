 Tennyson Street Diner in Berkeley Neighborhood Is Closing | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tennyson Street Diner Announces the End of Its Run

It was able to stave off closure earlier this year, but now, it's set to serve its last meal on September 21.
September 4, 2025
Image: biscuits and gravy with eggs
Wendell's had a five-year run. Wendell's/Instagram
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

In September 2020, longtime hospitality pros Casey Keller and her husband, Roy Benoit, became first-time restaurant owners when they took over and revived Wendell's, a diner at 3838 Tennyson Street. Five years later, the couple has announced that the restaurant's last day will be Sunday, September 21.

"Wendell's had a great menu, and we loved the vibe in the dining room; it's modern but still has a classic diner feel," Keller told Westword shortly after becoming co-owner of the eatery. In the five years since, she and Benoit have continued to dish out tasty fare, including some of the city's best buttermilk pancakes, while creating a community gathering space that truly loves its regulars.
click to enlarge a man and a woman posing
Wendell's owners Roy Benoit and Casey Keller.
Wendell's
But Tennyson Street has changed — a lot. Wendell's is not only nearby an old-school diner favorite, Javiar's, its newer neighbors include trendy D.C.-born bagel spot Call Your Mother, Miami-based the Salty Donut and an outpost of Two Hands, an Australian concept that got its start in New York City — not to mention local compitition for breafast business from spots like Bakery Four.

Other factors have also put a big strain on the business, including rising rent, taxes and product costs.
click to enlarge felt board with letters
The "regular's board" at Wendell's.
Wendell's
As the year began, Keller and Benoit knew Wendell's was in trouble. In February, Keller told Westword, "We probably only have a couple of weeks left." That outcry led to a lot of public support and Wendell's was able to stave off closure...for six months at least.

On September 3, Keller and Benoit announced the diner's upcoming closure on social media, writing, "We've had a good run but unfortunately, rising costs, competition and the overall climate for small restaurants in Denver have taken their toll, and it's time for us to fold our cards."

The closure of Wendell's leaves a prime space (with a liquor license) on a busy street open — and we're rooting hard for another independent operator to move in. But first, stop by Wendell's for a coffee, cocktail and a pancake flight while you still can. 
Image: Molly Martin
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
[email protected]
Instagram
TikTok
A message from Molly Martin: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Denver’s evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Raise a Glass to Denver's Best Dive Bar, Whose Remaining Walls Will Soon Come Tumbling Down

Calhoun: Wake-Up Call

Raise a Glass to Denver's Best Dive Bar, Whose Remaining Walls Will Soon Come Tumbling Down

By Patricia Calhoun
Image: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Scores New Eateries for 2025 Season

Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Scores New Eateries for 2025 Season

By Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Image: Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in August 2025

Openings & Closings

Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in August 2025

By Patricia Calhoun
Image: Local Chefs Teach You How to Cook Their Specialties in New Video Series

Chefs

Local Chefs Teach You How to Cook Their Specialties in New Video Series

By Gil Asakawa
Image: Raise a Glass to Denver's Best Dive Bar, Whose Remaining Walls Will Soon Come Tumbling Down

Calhoun: Wake-Up Call

Raise a Glass to Denver's Best Dive Bar, Whose Remaining Walls Will Soon Come Tumbling Down

By Patricia Calhoun
Image: Eat Up Havana: Dinner and a Show at Gangnam GT Lounge &amp; Karaoke

Aurora

Eat Up Havana: Dinner and a Show at Gangnam GT Lounge & Karaoke

By Antony Bruno
Image: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Scores New Eateries for 2025 Season

Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Scores New Eateries for 2025 Season

By Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Image: Four Tasty Reasons You Need to Go to the Denver Food + Wine Festival

Chefs

Four Tasty Reasons You Need to Go to the Denver Food + Wine Festival

By Abigail Bliss
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation