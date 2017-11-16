Little Carmine's Channels the Big Easy's Muffuletta Sandwich

Unless you’ve spent a little time in New Orleans, or a lot of time watching food shows on TV, chances are you haven't encountered a real muffuletta sandwich. But you’re going to want to know what a muffuletta is — and where you can get your hands on one right here in Denver.

While New Orleans is most famous for its po' boys (especially those loaded with fried shrimp or roast beef), the Big Easy also takes credit for the muffuletta. In fact, the muffuletta is hard to find outside of the Mississippi Delta — at least in a form recognizable to Louisiana natives.

Originating in Old World Sicily, the muffuletta is a type of traditional bread that lent its name to a style of sandwich here in the New World. Credit for inventing the sandwich goes to Salvatore Lupo, who started serving them at his Central Grocery in New Orleans in 1906. But you don't need to travel to the Gulf Coast for a muffuletta; you can find a version in Denver at Little Carmine’s Italian Sandwiches, 84 South Pennsylvania Street, where the bread is baked in-house daily and the meat isn't sliced until you place your order.