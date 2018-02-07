Quijote's Is Reopening — for Now

Last week we were disappointed when our usual run for breakfast burritos to Quijote's (1043 Broadway) came up cold; we were met with a locked door and the lights out. The bustling taqueria was closed, with no notice on its door, phone or website. The options for a cheap, tasty breakfast in the Golden Triangle seemed suddenly so limited.
But things are always darkest just before the dawn; Quijote's is reopening on Thursday morning (February 8) with business as usual (that's 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) — at least for the next couple of months. The closing occurred because the restaurant's food and beverage licenses expired on January 29, but its lease doesn't run out until the end of April. General manager Jeremy Silva says that the rent will go up after April, making it too expensive for the owners to stay after that, so they didn't want to pay for a full year's liquor license.
But the city has given Quijote's an extension so that it can continue to sell food and beer through the end of the lease, and the family plans to stay open through mid-April. "It will give our customers a proper chance to say goodbye," Silva explains.
In the meantime, the owners will shift their focus to their other restaurant, Los Mangos, at 920 South Federal Boulevard. Silva says that they plan to get a full liquor license there so they can start selling margaritas in a range of flavors, like cucumber-lime and mangonada (something they had done at their original Quijote's, in Colorado Springs).
The food's a little different at Los Mangos than at Quijote's, with a menu of Sonoran hot dogs and Mexican hamburgers, plus a dessert bar with ice cream and fruity creations in the style of Mexican street vendors, but perhaps the Golden Triangle breakfast-burrito brigade can convince the owners to start up breakfast on Federal Boulevard.
