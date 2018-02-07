Quijote's Is Reopening — for Now

Last week we were disappointed when our usual run for breakfast burritos to Quijote's (1043 Broadway) came up cold; we were met with a locked door and the lights out. The bustling taqueria was closed, with no notice on its door, phone or website. The options for a cheap, tasty breakfast in the Golden Triangle seemed suddenly so limited.

But things are always darkest just before the dawn; Quijote's is reopening on Thursday morning (February 8) with business as usual (that's 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) — at least for the next couple of months. The closing occurred because the restaurant's food and beverage licenses expired on January 29, but its lease doesn't run out until the end of April. General manager Jeremy Silva says that the rent will go up after April, making it too expensive for the owners to stay after that, so they didn't want to pay for a full year's liquor license.