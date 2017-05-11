Ratio Beerworks Closes Temporarily to Correct Paperwork Problem

EXPAND Ratio Beerworks

Ratio Beerworks, which opened its doors in February 2014, has temporarily closed those doors while it sorts out a paperwork issue with both the city and the state licensing authorities. The intensely popular River North brewery didn't say how long it intends to be closed or whether it will reopen in time for planned events this weekend.

A message from Westword to owner Jason zumBrunnen wasn't immediately returned.

On Thursday, Ratio left this note on Facebook:

Dear Ratio Fans, Friends, and Family, On Monday, we internally discovered a missing application/checked box from our initial license application that was approved three years ago. In light of this discovery, we decided to voluntarily close the Tap Room for the next few days as we work closely and quickly with the State of Colorado and City of Denver to re-open and get back to doing what we do best. In the meantime, if you're in need of some Ratio beers, we have signed a short-term distribution agreement and can be found on tap at 100 restaurants, venues, and bars throughout the Greater Denver area. We look forward to seeing everyone back at the Tap Room soon for more good beers and good times!