Rooster & Moon Is Closing After Eight Years in the Golden Triangle

Westword writers — and many other people who live and work in the Golden Triangle — are losing their home away from home. At the end of the month, Rooster & Moon, the classic coffeehouse (and bar! ) that moved into an old VFW post at 955 Bannock eight years ago, will pour its last beer, its last cup of coffee. And that will be the end of our Best Coffeehouse for Getting Work Done in the Best of Denver 2016. Here's the sad news posted on the Rooster & Moon Facebook page:





Dear Friends,

It is strange sensation when you find yourself in a moment that is both heartbreaking and thrilling at the same time. We find ourselves on the precipice of such a moment because, after much thought, meditation, tears, debate, and a fair amount of wine, we have decided not to renew our lease.

At the end of September, we will be closing Rooster & Moon Coffee Pub. This decision hasn’t been in the works for long, but it has been in the background of each of our lives for some time. When we started down this road almost 8 years ago, we were four friends with a crazy business idea, a quirky name, and a lot of plans for how this would all play out. And as so often happens, paths diverge and plans change. But while change can be scary, and sometime sad, it can also be exciting. It’s a chance to be brave, a chance to imagine a different life with new adventures.

Starting, building, and running this business has been as rewarding as it has been challenging. Looking back on all of it, we have no regrets. Not the stress, not the sleepless nights, not the long hours. Because out of all of that came wisdom, moments of pure joy, indelible good memories, and most importantly, friendships that will last long after we have locked the doors and handed over the keys. And for that we thank all of you. Thank you for welcoming us into this community, and into your lives. Thank you for allowing us to witness the formation of friendships, the first blush of romances, and the first steps of so many of your own adventures. It’s those moments that have made all of this worthwhile. And if we had to do it all over again? Because of those moments—even knowing how this all turns out—we’d do it again anyway.

We hope you will stop by and see us in the coming month. But if you can’t, no worries. We know we will see you around. It’s not goodbye, it’s just

Till then,

Jason, Bode, Jamie, and Stephanie

