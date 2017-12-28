Three Lions Offers Tableside Taps and All the Soccer You Can Handle

I've always enjoyed Three Lions —- officially named Three Lions, A World Football Pub —- even before it was Three Lions. Back in my early days in Denver, I was a fan of the Bank, which was the previous bar housed in the space at 2239 East Colfax Avenue. The Bank had an extreme ladies' night involving lots of two-for-one drink specials, so my friends and I used to frequent it when I first moved to the Cheesman Park neighborhood twelve years ago. Technically, by being located on the north side of Colfax, Three Lions Pub is considered to be part of the City Park West neighborhood, but it is a local watering hole for all the nearby ’hoods practically piled on top of each other, including Capitol Hill, City Park, Cheesman Park and Congress Park. The bar was the Bank for several years; before that it was the York Street Cafe, owned by Scott Diamond, current owner of Pints Pub. In 2011, local neighborhood-bar group Little Pub Company bought the spot, remodeled it to create a thoroughly executed English pub theme and opened it as Three Lions.

The bar provides an easygoing atmosphere for everyone from couples on dates, to groups of friends, to billiards enthusiasts, to soccer fanatics watching teams from all over the world, at all hours. I've been there on a few dates over the years, and there were probably at least three couples in the house when my friend and I stopped in on a recent weeknight. The various nooks and crannies and booths throughout the cavernous space provide privacy if you want it, while the huge tables and open areas create a place to socialize in large groups. My friend and I chose a seat at the bar, which was relatively empty because everyone else was sitting in the booths being couples or playing pool at the two tables on the far side of the bar's main floor.

We were greeted enthusiastically by the bartender, who told me he knew about my explorations because his other gig is at Jefferson Park Pub, one of my early bar excursions in northwest Denver. Putting my newfound glimmer of Denver fame aside for a moment, I realized that I still needed to order a beer and act like I put my pants on one leg at a time like everyone else. There were many English beers on the list, so the barkeep offered some advice on choosing a brew, and I went with a Fuller's London Pride Ale, one of a few options from a well-known English brewer. We had already eaten, but folks in the rest of the bar were definitely chowing down on British favorites like fish and chips and curries. Also on the menu: bangers and mash, Scotch eggs, various pasties (a cross between a dumpling and a pot pie) and a full English breakfast. On weekends, and sometimes other days when there's an early international football game, the bar opens at 9 a.m. and serves all kinds of breakfast, English and otherwise.