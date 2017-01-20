Three More Restaurants Coming to Stanley Marketplace Soon

EXPAND On the southeast corner of Stanley Marketplace, five food and beverage vendors will soon have patios facing an expansive courtyard. Mark Antonation

While the Stanley Marketplace on the southeastern edge of the Stapleton neighborhood is far from full, there are already six food and beverage vendors open, serving tacos, fried chicken, craft beer, handmade chocolates and pastries, fresh-roasted coffee and beer-hall grub. Of the forty or so businesses currently committed to moving into the mall-like structure (built from what was once an aviation-industry factory), nearly half of those are dedicated to food, from upscale restaurants to specialty markets.

Many of those are still just empty spaces, but three are close enough to be recognizable as what they will soon become.

The Denver Biscuit Company will soon be serving breakfast and lunch inside the Stanley Marketplace.

In the southeast corner of the building, the Denver Biscuit Company is getting ready to open its fourth all-day breakfast joint, after the original Atomic Cowboy on East Colfax, the second on South Broadway and the newest on Tennyson Street. The Stanley version of the restaurant lacks the Atomic Cowboy brand and the Fat Sully's Pizza component and will focus instead on breakfast and lunch — but with plenty of beer and cocktails, too. A small patio faces an outdoor plaza, and counter seating along the interior promenade affords a view into the restaurant while keeping customers in the flow of the market. Of course, there's bar seating and tables inside the restaurant, too, which is almost entirely encased in glass walls for an open, airy environment that extends into the second-floor space with vaulted ceilings. The Denver Biscuit Company is now hiring and is expected to open in the next month.

This will soon be Annette.

Right next door, chef Caroline Glover is opening Annette, a slightly more upscale eatery than the beer halls, taquerias and fast-casual counters that have debuted so far. Glover is an alumnus of Acorn and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York; she also did time at New York City's Spotted Pig. Annette is named for Glover's feisty Texan Aunt Netsie, who taught the chef more about having strong opinions than about cooking. The restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, serving creative New American fare with a goal of making guests feel as if they're having dinner in Glover's own home. Opening-menu items include large plates meant for sharing, with whole roasted sea bream, pork shoulder and beef tongue among the proteins, and smaller plates that include papas bravas with charred octopus, and lentils with burrata, arugula and preserved lemon. Construction is well under way, and Annette should open by late winter or early spring.

This space will soon be another Rosenberg's.

On the east side of the marketplace but sharing a view of the plaza with Annette and the Denver Biscuit Company, a new outpost of Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli is taking shape — the second of owner Josh Pollock's popular New York-style bagel houses, after the Five Points original. Expect the same great bagels (made with water engineered to mimic New York City's), house-smoked fish and deli salads when the deli opens later this spring.

