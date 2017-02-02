menu

Uturn BBQ Now Serving Craft Beer and Barbecue — From a Drive-Thru Window

Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.
By Westword Staff
If you're ready for drive-thru barbecue and craft beer, Uturn BBQ is ready for you. The Lafayette smokehouse and brewery opened this week at 599 Crossing Drive (just north of the intersection of Baseline Road and 107th Avenue), serving canned beer in six-packs and smoked pork, beef and chicken.

The Southern-style menu is loaded with fried catfish, mac and cheese and an assortment of other classic sides. Big appetites should go early for the Uturn Rib, a Flintstone-sized beef short rib with limited availability. Specials include a burger, fries and beer for $11 and off-menu daily items like burnt ends and chili.

The brewery side of the operation makes choosing easy; there's Uturn Light (a 5 percent ABV Kolsch) and Uturn Dark (a 5.9 percent American stout). You can enjoy cold beer and hot barbecue in Uturn's dining room or order from the drive-thru window.

Uturn is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

599 Crossing Dr.
Lafayette, Colorado 80026

uturnbbq.com

