Vegan Road Trip: Piante Pizzeria Is a Meatless Haven in Breckenridge

Summer in Colorado often means venturing out and exploring this beautiful state. While you’re a pro at navigating restaurants in Denver for vegan options, it can get a little tricky on the road. We'll be searching out plant-based dining throughout Colorado this summer with a vegan road trip series.

Ski season brings tons of downhillers to Breckenridge, but summer is just as fun here. Hiking and biking trails are plentiful, and historic Main Street is filled with restaurants, bars and breweries. Top it off with festivals, like Summer Beer Festival and Breckenridge International Festival of Arts, and we’ve got ourselves a must-do road trip.