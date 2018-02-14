White Fence Farm Pulls Out of Takeout Chicken Business

In 2014, White Fence Farm seemed like a relic of the past, a quaint bit of nostalgia lurking in the suburbs where longtime Denverites toted their kids to give them a taste of their own childhoods. That is, until late that year, when Craig Caldwell and Tom Piercy bought the forty-year-old fried-chicken farm from its original owner, Charlie Wilson. Soon after, they hatched plans not only to make the White Fence Farm name relevant again in the Denver dining scene, but to expand into new neighborhoods with a string of fast-casual outlets.

Those came in rapid succession, starting with the first in Green Valley Ranch; outposts in Arvada and Westminster, on Colorado Boulevard and in Denver's hip Capitol Hill neighborhood soon followed. Compact versions also sprang up at the Pepsi Center and Elitch Gardens. But just as quickly as they blossomed, the 2.0 versions disappeared; the last of the fast-casual White Fence Farms locations recently closed in Capitol Hill.