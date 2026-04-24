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Sundance Film Festival relocates to Boulder next year, but Colorado won’t suffer from a severe shortage of cinema-oriented shindigs in the meantime. Here are just some of the events coming up that pay tribute to the power of the moving image as a tool for action, education, insight or pure and simple fun.

Coming Up

5Point Film Festival

April 23-26, 2026

Carbondale

Carbondale, a community roughly midway between Glenwood Springs and Aspen, is a haven for lovers of the great outdoors. So it makes perfect sense that the 5Point Film Festival, invented by Julie Kennedy and Yvon Chouinard in 2008, would specialize in “impactful stories of adventure.” The fest is also notably artist-friendly, offering grants to creators who fantasize about trekking into unexplored territories of the cinematic world.

Women+Film Festival

April 24-26, 2026

Denver

The Women+Film Festival began as a panel staged at the Denver Film Festival in 2006, masterminded by philanthropist and movie lover Barbara Bridges. Five years of conversations later, the discussions morphed into a full-fledged, standalone festival that provides a platform for female filmmakers and productions that put women at the center of screens instead of forcing them to the margins. Whether they’re in front of or behind the camera, women are the stars at the Women+Film Festival. This year, members of Girl Scouts of Colorado will earn public speaking badges as they welcome guests to the festival’s opening night screening of Cookie Queens at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 24 at the Sie FilmCenter.

72 Hour KickAss Film Fest

May 3

Pueblo

The 72 Hour KickAss Film Fest gives filmmakers of every experience level a task worthy of a reality television series: “Create a 5-7 minute short film in just 72 hours. Each team will be given a required line, prop, and character to include, along with a randomly assigned genre. Then, watch your work come to life on the big screen at our public showcase and awards ceremony. Don’t miss out – this year is set to be our most spectacular yet!”

Denver Community Film Festival

May 21

Denver

The Denver Community Film Festival returns to the Historic Elitch Theatre for its second iteration. It will bring together a projected 600 residents for a screening of the documentary Truth Be Told and a discussion with the audience and prominent Colorado journalists. Directed by Brian Malone, Truth Be Told takes viewers inside newsrooms across Colorado, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how local journalists report, verify information, and connect with their communities.

Mountainfilm

May 21-25, 2026

Telluride

In 1979, Mountainfilm planted its piton into the edifice of documentary-centric movie festivals and started climbing – and it’s been peaking ever since. A Memorial Day weekend staple, Mountainfilm annually assembles “a community of filmmakers and change makers, showcasing documentary films that celebrate adventure, activism, social justice, environment and indomitable spirit.” This year’s lineup has feature world premieres, including: Frost: The Story of a Lifetime, The Lost Cache, Strength to Weight, burn, scar, Captured and Papertown.

Ouray International Film Festival

June 18-21, 2026

Ouray

The slogan of the Ouray International Film Festival underscores the beauty of its location: “Because movies and mountains can change your life.” OIFF’s primary venue is the Wright Opera House, built in 1888 but upgraded with a 4k cinema projector and audio system. But intimacy is also emphasized, since artist events and informal gatherings connected to the festival take place at “mountain homes, coffee shops and the occasional rooftop.”

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Telluride Horror Show

October 16-18

Telluride

The seventeenth edition of the Telluride Horror Show promises “three packed days” in which audiences will “experience an exciting mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy and sci-fi, and dark comedy in Telluride’s unique theaters, with most of the films having one of their first U.S. showings.” Colorado’s first and longest-running horror-film showcase made the list of MovieMaker Magazine‘s twenty coolest film festivals. The festival is now open for submissions.

Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival

October 16-18

Colorado Springs

On the way back from the 1987 Telluride Film Festival, Jere E. Martin and Donna Guthrie thought about the need for a cinematic conclave that puts women first. Their idea eventually became the RMWFF, which is honored to be the longest-running women’s film festival on this particular continent. The fest salutes “films and filmmakers that present the world as women experience it, showcasing documentary, narrative, shorts, and animated films that are thought-provoking, enriching, and encourage both global awareness and personal growth.”

Denver Film Festival

October 22 through November 1

Denver

The Denver Film Festival has been around as long as Sundance; both flickered to life in 1978. But while Sundance is all about independent cinema, DFF takes a broader view, incorporating everything from student films to Oscar wannabes and future Hollywood blockbusters. Unspooling over ten days at locations such as the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, the fest is among the nation’s largest regional festivals, and artistic director Matt Campbell has a knack for selecting those attractions most likely to turn heads and start conversations.

Go West Film Festival

November 9-14

Greeley

Western is no longer the ubiquitous genre it was during much of the 20th century. But at Greeley’s Go West Film Festival, what were once known as oaters once again lead the stampede. “We ride the range of cinema history, from the early years to feature films and documentaries about the modern West,” the fest’s wranglers state. “Whether we reminisce about timeless classics or view a movie for the first time, westerns always set the screen ablaze!”

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Ridgway Independent Film Fest

November 13-15

Ridgway

Ridgway is known for at least one showbiz link: The town north of Ouray was once home to Dennis Weaver, star of the NBC series McCloud, whose onetime property has been turned into a memorial park. But for twelve years, Ridgway has also hosted a film festival that puts a premium on shorts, although longer-form productions are on the bill, too. The RIFF decision-makers are drawn mainly to “films that may have flown under the radar during their release, or are undiscovered. We value storytelling, experimentation and community building through art.”

Vail Film Festival

December 3-6

Vail

The Vail Film Festival’s timing isn’t a matter of coincidence. Getting the rich and famous to take a side trip to Vail during December isn’t exactly a big lift, and as a result, VFF regularly attracts starry someones. Kate Bosworth, Kevin Smith, Allison Janney, Zach Braff, Olivia Wilde and Alicia Silverstone have all enjoyed the festivities in person, along with thousands of film lovers who also like to shush down mountains

After Telluride Film Festival (ATFF)

Telluride

One fact about major film festivals: It’s impossible to get into every screening that seems interesting, and especially the buzziest, most high-profile tickets. The After Telluride Film Festival provides an alternative to those who’ve been shut out by screening many of the must-see flicks from the Telluride Film Festival after all the big shots have gone home. In 2024, for instance, locals and visitors got a chance to eyeball September, Saturday Night and Nickel Boys before the rest of America.

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Pueblo Film Fest

Pueblo

The brain-trusters behind the Pueblo Film Fest have their eyes on the future. Their purpose, they explain, is “to ignite a passion for storytelling through the art of cinema as we build the next generation of filmmakers. We celebrate the diverse voices of filmmakers from around the world, from budding talents to seasoned auteurs” while “shining a spotlight on the vibrant film culture of Pueblo, Colorado.”

XicanIndie FilmFest

Denver

The XicanIndie FilmFest has long roots. Back in the late 1970s, the closure of Denver’s Holiday and Santa Fe theaters shrunk residents’ access to Spanish-language films, and the situation didn’t improve over the next couple of decades. Su Teatro responded in 1999 by starting the Chicano Independent Filmmaker’s Festival, XicanIndie’s precursor. More than a quarter-century later, the FilmFest is still going strong by way of programming that falls under four basic categories: Chicano Independent Filmmakers, Latino World Cinema, El Epoca de Oro (Golden Age of Mexican Cinema), and Cine Mejicano (contemporary Mexican films).

The Junktown Film Festival

Grand Junction

When people refer to Grand Junction as “Junktown,” they’re not typically trying to be complimentary. But the men and women behind the Junktown Film Festival have chosen to make a positive out of a negative. JFF juxtaposes films 22 minutes or less in length that cover the subject-matter spectrum.

DocuWest

Denver

“We have something for your mind,” note the folks behind DocuWest, bundled by the Denver Documentary Society. DocuWest selects works “that may confront, confirm or disrupt viewpoints with stories about civil rights, music, the environment, democracy and myriads of other issues.” Glitz and glamour aren’t the watch words: The fest hopes to reach those who care more about the search for justice than what celeb they might see on a red carpet.

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Iris Global Health Film Festival

Boulder

The Iris Global Health Film Festival seeks to produce “a unique fusion of entertainment and enlightenment, fostering an active pursuit of a healthier world.” Its program is crowded with narrative short films, documentaries that take on social, health and/or environmental issues and more. The conceptualists at its center have a straightforward aim: “We want to amplify films that bring light into the world.”

Winter Park Film Festival

Winter Park

The 2025 Winter Park Film Festival wrapped with record attendance and 74 films screenings in nine categories. This year, the festival will include activities like mountain biking, fly fishing workshops, rock climbing and more.

Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival

Denver

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival will mark its 25th anniversary September 6 and 7; the largest event of its type in the United States, the spectacle is expected to draw a crowd of 200,000. The organization’s film festival, which staged its tenth edition in March 2025, isn’t quite as venerable. But the collab with Denver Film stands as the Mile High City’s only Asian and Asian-American cinema extravaganza, and it traditionally includes an array of screenings, plus community conversations and access to culinary experiences at many of Denver’s most prominent AAPI restaurants.

Aspen Shortsfest

Aspen

Aspen Shortsfest is among the film events that provide Oscar qualification to filmmakers who are able to make their points in forty minutes or less – the time limit set by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for consideration under the animated or live-action short-film umbrellas. Cash prizes of up to $2,500 are another lure for filmmakers who dream of grabbing a golden statuette.

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Boulder International Film Festival

Boulder

The Boulder International Film Festival has an impressive track record. BIFF was launched in 2005 and annually attracts around 25,000 attendees, as well as A-list talent; past guests have included Martin Sheen, Shirley McLaine, Alan Arkin and Oliver Stone. Over four days, the fest offers a look at new pieces by gifted unknowns trying to break into the movie industry and major works by established artists. And that’s not expected to change despite the arrival of Sundance on the scene.

The Castle Rock Film Festival

Castle Rock

The Castle Rock Film Festival, which entered its third year in 2026, is about doing good in addition to having an entertaining time at the movies. Supported by the Castle Rock Artist Alliance (CRAA), the fest’s profits and any attendant donations go to the CRAA Veterans and First Responders Art Therapy Program, a series of free art programs intended to help vets build community. A bonus: Winners of awards in various categories receive a handcrafted trophy christened “The Rock,” with no apologies to Dwayne Johnson.

ACT Human Rights Film Festival

Fort Collins

There are plenty of impressive numbers associated with the 2025 version of the ACT Human Rights Film Festival, a Colorado State University forum that was staged in April: over 20,000 audience members, 228 films, 155 special guests, 48 countries, six continents and one purpose. The latter? “Elevating human rights and democracy through film and conversations.”

Denver Silent Film Festival

Denver

The Denver Silent Film Festival returned for its thirteenth edition with a lineup of newly restored silent film masterpieces, including The Thief of Bagdad (1924), Pavement Butterfly (1929), Shoes (1916), The Garden of Eden (1928) and more. Additionally, each film will be paired with live musical accompaniment from talented musicians like the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra, Hank Troy and Rodney Sauer, to bring each film to life.

Grand Mesa Short Film Festival

Cedaredge

Cedaredge, a quaint, bucolic burg on Colorado’s Western Slope near the planet’s largest flat-topped mountain, is the home of the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, a venue that hosts a variety of performing and visual artists. Since 2022, this mix has included the Grand Mesa Short Film Festival, which delivers awards in categories such as comedy, drama, animation, documentary, sci-fi/fantasy and even best film poster.

What did we miss? Send event details to editorial@westword.com.