Denver Pride Announces 2026 Lineup of Performers and Parties

Earlier this week, Denver Pride announced its event lineup for the 2026 Pride season, and it’s absolutely stacked with legendary artists and performers. From dance music pioneers Honey Dijon and DJ Minx to Denver’s own RuPaul’s Drag Race star Nini Coco, Denver Pride is upping the ante this year with some of the biggest names in queer entertainment worldwide.

As queer rights are increasingly under attack across the country, Denver Pride provides a space for visibility, joy, and community to thrive. Early bird tickets for some events are already on sale, so here’s what you need to know for your pre-Pride month planning.

This year’s Denver Pride festivities include two ticketed musical collaborations with Denver-based collective PlayHaus: The PlayHaus Kickoff Party and PlayHaus Dance Party. Proceeds from ticket sales for both 21+ events benefit The Center on Colfax, the largest LGBTQ+ community center in the Rocky Mountain Region, and the organizer for Denver Pridefest.

PlayHaus is a queer-led collective including DJs, drag performers and other artists, producing immersive, dance-centric experiences that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. “The LGBTQ+ community in Denver is so rich with talent – full of amazing musicians, drag performers, artists, and more. PlayHaus is honored for the opportunity to showcase what Colorado’s queer community has to offer the world,” says Shayna P, who co-founded PlayHaus along with DJ Matt Suave. “We are even more delighted to help bring globally respected artists to celebrate Pride with us here in the Mile High City.”

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PlayHaus Kickoff Party

The PlayHaus Kickoff Party will start Pride weekend off on Friday, June 26, at the Fillmore Auditorium, where PlayHaus also hosted a sold-out Pride party last June. Featuring sets from dance music icons Honey Dijon and DJ Minx as well as PlayHaus co-founder Matt Suave, this event will be a tribute to queer nightlife as a cornerstone of Pride’s history.

Born and raised in Chicago, Honey Dijon is a DJ, EDM musician and producer who is consistently ranked in the top one hundred DJs internationally. She’s perhaps most widely known for her Grammy-winning contributions to Beyoncé’s 2022 Renaissance album, but she’s been a pivotal voice in both LGBTQ+ advocacy and the evolution of dance music since the 1990s.

She’ll be joined by DJ Minx, a Detroit underground pioneer who was recently recognized by Mixmag and Time Out as a woman who defined the history of dance music. Both artists’ influences on the queer nightlife culture we enjoy today cannot be overstated, and it’s an honor to have two of the most prominent queer Black women DJs in the world here to celebrate Denver Pride.

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General admission tickets for Friday’s PlayHaus Kickoff Party start at $54.

PlayHaus Dance Party

On Saturday, June 27, PlayHaus is throwing the PlayHaus Dance Party, a mini music festival featuring all LGBTQ+ artists. This is a daytime event, starting at 2 p.m. at JUNKYARD, an outdoor venue in RiNo.

Headliners include Brazilian drag queen and pop sensation Pabllo Vittar, rap powerhouse Saucy Santana, Dutch-Caribbean electronic music duo Shermanology, and another set from PlayHaus creator Matt Suave. Expect a day full of dance-worthy queer anthems of all flavors, from Shemanology’s soulful funk to Saucy Santana’s viral hits.

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General admission tickets for the PlayHaus Dance Party start at $67.65. Just keep in mind that rain or shine, this party is happening outside.

Denver PrideFest Lineup

Then on Sunday, June 28, Denver PrideFest is moving from Civic Center Park (currently under heavy construction) to 16th Street. Three headliners will take the Center Stage: Nini Coco, Pattie Gonia, and King Molasses.

Denver’s own hometown hero Nini Coco is a dynamic drag queen whose electrifying performances brought her all the way to the finale of the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She finished second, but she’s still number one in our hearts.

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Pattie Gonia is a drag artist and environmental activist who promotes the importance of sustainability through her highly conceptual and sometimes humorous performances. Pattie has performed at Denver PrideFest the past two years, and is returning this June by popular demand.

King Molasses is an award-winning Nigerian-American drag king and performance artist hailing from Washington, D.C. They made history as the winner of the premiere season of King of Drag, the world’s first televised all-king drag competition show.

PrideFest is the only official free and all-ages event happening Pride weekend, so feel free to bring the whole family.

Start planning your outfits now, and snag early bird tickets to PlayHaus’s Kickoff Party and Dance Party before prices go up. For more information and tickets, visit PlayHaus’s website.