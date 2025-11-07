Ten Standout Events During Denver Arts Week 2025

Kick off Denver Arts Week by strolling the galleries on Santa Fe Drive on First Friday in November.

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This year’s Denver Arts Week runs November 7-16, celebrating the Mile High City’s flourishing cultural scene with over 600 creative workshops, gallery openings, panel discussions, activities and more.

On November 8, experience twenty Denver area museums, from the Denver Art Museum and Denver Museum of Nature & Science to Dinosaur Ridge and the Molly Brown House during Free Night at the Museums.

If you happen to go to Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station during the week, whisper the code, “Cosmoball,” at the info desk to receive a free limited-edition souvenir.

Meanwhile, showstopping acts like David Byrne, a sold-out Devotchka and King Princess will take to Denver stages, and Denver Arts Week again falls during this month’s First Friday.

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It all kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, November 7, at Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, where speakers from organizer Visit Denver and more will make opening remarks.

Overwhelmed and unsure of where to start? Westword combed through the hundreds of events and picked ten standouts:

Fused Glass & Chill Date Night

Friday, November 7, 6-8 p.m.

1440 West 52nd Avenue

Ever wanted to learn how to fuse glass? Bring a partner or friend and team up to make your own piece at D&L Art Glass’s workshop. Pick from five fused glass projects or freely create without a pattern and learn the basics of glass cutting and assembling with a quick demo. No experience is needed. Tickets are $125 for two.

Drawing Workshop

Saturday, November 8, noon

2134 Market Street

At this workshop, attendees will work through a series of guided exercises designed to help them build their drawing skills. All materials are provided, and tickets start at $85.

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Creative Meditation Through Art-Making

Sunday, November 9, noon

Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street

Artist, healing arts facilitator and Buddhist pastoral care provider Quána Madison will lead participants through a guided meditation, an art-based mindfulness activity and more. Tickets are $28.

Trash Into Treasure

Sunday, November 9, 4:30 p.m.

The Art Garage, 6100 East 23rd Avenue

Sign up by Friday, November 7, for this workshop, in which participants will paint recycled bottles to make unique home decor. All materials are provided, and tickets are $54.

Classical Guitar Ensemble

Tuesday, November 11, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Hamilton Hall, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, and livestream

Listen to classical guitarists performing music from the Renaissance to the present day at this free event. Ensembles vary in size from duos to octets, and the musicians emphasize collaboration with singers and other instrumentalists.

Drop-In Mini Improv Class

Thursday, November 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Chaos Bloom, 70 South Broadway

Get a taste of improv and try it out yourself at this $5 drop-in class. Chaos Bloom staff will teach the class.

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Beginner Macro Photography

Saturday, November 15, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 West 104th Avenue

Join the Butterfly Pavilion’s resident bug photographer Bob Krugmire to learn some photography basics, with butterflies and other bugs as your models. Tickets are $15.

Orchid and Air Plant Living Sculpture Workshop

Saturday, November 15, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

Since air plants don’t need soil to grow, many can be mounted on wood, stone or other natural materials, and they can be grown on a countertop or hung from the ceiling as living art. Make your own at this hands-on workshop. Tickets are $86.

Adaptive Dance Workshop

Saturday, November 15, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Whitlock Recreation Center, 1555 Dover Street, Lakewood

Antoine Hunter will teach an adaptive urban jazz workshop for all skill levels, ages and abilities. Tickets are $22.

Beach Charcuterie Board Art Class

Sunday, November 16, 1 p.m.

Grace Noel Art, 734 Santa Fe Drive

Create your own beach scene on a charcuterie board with epoxy resin. The class is lead by artist Grace Noel in her studio, and tickets start at $82.