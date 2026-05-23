Ten things to do in Sloan’s Lake

Sloan’s Lake was once home to a swanky hotel, one of the largest amusement parks in the country and even an insane asylum. Today, it’s an urban oasis perfect for outdoor lovers and families who want a community feel.

Here are the best ten things to do right now in the Edgewater/Sloan’s Lake neighborhood. It’s a great place to spend Memorial Day Weekend!

Sloan’s Lake

1700 Sheridan Blvd.

Yes, it’s obvious, but it would be weird to write about the best things to do in Sloan’s Lake and not mention the lake itself, right? Some tidbits you may not know: The Sloan’s Lake Park Foundation is a nonprofit devoted to preserving the water quality of the lake and educating the community about the lake’s history; you can sign up for one of its regular lake clean-ups or keep tabs on lakeside events. The lake is home to the annual Dragon Boat Festival, with more than fifty teams of boaters racing on dragon boats, in conjunction with a celebration of Asian-American culture, including music, art demos and an Asian-inspired marketplace. If you’re looking to get out on the lake itself, it is still open for paddleboarding despite water health concerns. Swimming is not recommended in any of Denver’s lakes or waterways.

Find food and more at Edgewater Public Market. Edgewater Public Market

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Edgewater Public Market

5505 W. 20th Ave.

What is a food hall, exactly? Think mall food court sans the neon lights and more elevated food options (sorry, Sbarro). Edgewater Public Market, Sloan’s Lake’s main draw, is a food hall mixed with shops inside an industrial chic space. With approximately 20 different food/drink options in the food hall, including ice cream, arepas, gyros, empanadas and burgers, even the pickiest of eaters will find something to strike their fancy. Then add 15 retailers to the mix — a bookstore, chocolatier, barbershop, tattoo studio, even a virtual reality arcade bar — and you’ve got yourself a day. The best part of the market is the community events, which range from traditional to who-knew-that-existed: book clubs, music bingo, community art night, meditation workshops, trivi-axe (trivia meets axe throwing) and — here’s one you didn’t you see coming — a drop-in group for men who knit.

Row House Fitness Edgewater

5475 W. 20th Ave.

Rowing is a full-body workout, but without the stress on your joints. There are few places in Denver that specialize solely in rowing, which is why Row House — located in the plaza next to Edgewater Market — should be added to your list of workouts to try. It’s basically the SoulCycle of rowing with classes full of great playlists, pumping music and high-energy instructors. Five main classes are offered: signature row (rowing + floorwork), strength (rowing + weights), full row (heavy on cardio), restore (active recovery and strength) and intervals, each with its own unique vibe.

The Electric Cure and Velvet Lounge

5350 W. 25th Ave.

This women-owned tiki bar describes itself more creatively than we ever could: “a place where the line between brilliant and batsh*t is as fuzzy as your vision by drink three” and “unholy, unhinged, and off the rails” and finally, a place where “the drinks are strong and the company’s strange.” Phew! Now, if that doesn’t pique your interest, maybe the list of bar rules will. Rule number one: don’t be an asshole. Rule number two: this space is a refuge for inclusivity; if you’re coming in oozing negativity, just don’t. Okay, we’re sold. Stop in for drinks you won’t find anywhere else with some ingredients you’ve never heard of and names like “Cinn-Omen Toast” or “Sin Mint.” Another reason to come: several of the cocktails can be made N/A.

Natuur

1525 Raleigh St., #110

So many fast-casual smoothie places seem healthy, but the food is chock-full of sugar. At Natuur, it’s clear the owners care about serving high-quality food with real ingredients. Take one look at Natuur’s Instagram page, and the food looks almost too beautiful to eat. Stop in for happy hour between 2-4 p.m. when you can buy one item and get the second 50 percent off. Try the Cloudberry smoothie: blueberry, raspberry, spinach, peanut butter, banana, protein, oat milk and cococloud or the avocado toast: mixed greens, EVOO, chili, everything seasoning and avocado served up on sourdough bread.

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Edgewater Inn Pizza Niya Gingerich

Edgewater Inn Pizza

5302 W. 25th Ave.

Very few places in Denver have been around for over 70 years. For owner Niya Gingerich, who bought the place in 2023, she remembers coming to this Edgewater legend as a child. She loves hearing the old timers tell her stories about the original owner who still comes in for The Howdy, which has been on the menu since the beginning: Italian sausage, house-made mozzarella, roasted red pepper, sautéed mushrooms, black olives, house pickled jalapenos and the pizza served “juicy” (a swirl of marinara on top). The vibe here is very “old meets new.” It holds onto its historical charm and original menu items but also feels updated. Take the unique “pizza sandwich” menu item for example, which is sort of a modern twist on a Calzone. Gingerich has created a space that she describes as a “third place” — not work, not home, but that third spot where people can spend time and feel at ease. “That’s the magic of this restaurant,” she says.

Lot 46 Music Bar includes an indoor venue for live music and a dog-friendly outdoor patio space. Niya Gingerich

Lot 46 Music Bar

5302 West 25th Avenue

Connected to Edgewater Inn Pizza — and sharing a kitchen and ownership – is Lot 46 Music Bar, which includes an indoor venue for live music and a dog-friendly outdoor patio space. Open until 2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday (rare in this neighborhood), this late-night hangout dubs itself “the locals spot.” Gingerich previously owned a similar concept in the Tennyson neighborhood; when the community mourned after its closing, she knew she could recreate the magic in a new space. “We’ve lost so many music venues,” she says. “Supporting art and music is important to me. Our goal is to provide free music every night because it brings so much joy. It’s a dance party in here every night.” Stop in for Thursday karaoke, a local band on Fridays and a Saturday night DJ where the dance party really takes off. An added bonus: If you bike in (or scooter!), you’ll get 10 percent off your bill; the same goes for Edgewater Inn Pizza. Gingerich is working with the city to get a bike rack added.

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This Instagrammable, women-owned coffee shop meets cocktail bar is brought to you by Angela Neri and Jen Sevcik. Molly Martin

Side Pony

4635 W. Colfax Ave.

This Instagrammable, women-owned coffee shop meets cocktail bar is brought to you by Angela Neri and Jen Sevcik (Neri also owns dive bar Pony Up in LoDo). If you need a morning protein kick, try a protein latte, matcha vanilla protein shake or even the protein breakfast Sammie served alongside a Queen City Collective coffee. By evening, the team is serving up cocktails like the Jenny from the Block Margarita or the Mezcal Me Maybe. For $4, you can buy the “On a Date?” special: two shots and a convo card to break the ice. Pictures of — you guessed it, ponies — adorn the walls, next to neon signs and friendly tattooed bartenders. It’s the perfect spot to catch up with a friend, meet a first date, or grab something quick before a morning workout.

Open since 2014, Joyride is an Edgewater staple. Joyride Brewing

Joyride

2501 Sheridan Boulevard

Open since 2014, this craft brewery is an Edgewater staple. With one of the best rooftop patios in Denver, this is the perfect spot for big groups, beer meetups and events. As the name suggests, it’s all about “slowing down and enjoying the moment instead of focusing on the destination.” With that mantra in mind, grab a Mexican lager or Hazy IPA and take in the lake view from the roof. There’s something for everyone here. For the Midwest folks, every Monday night is a Euchre tournament (IYKYK), where you can win gift cards for free beer. For the athletes, meet at 6:30 p.m. for Wednesday night run club. Love random facts? Every Tuesday is trivia night.

Moonflower Coffee Moonflower Coffee

Moonflower Coffee

4200 West Colfax Avenue

On a Saturday morning, this specialty coffee shop in the West Colfax neighborhood next to Sloan’s Lake will almost certainly have a long line spilling outside the door and into the parking lot. Everything here is local: beans from Servant Coffee in Denver, pastries baked by Suzette Bakery in Edgewater and house-made syrups. It’s highly likely that Big Apple Bodega, a food truck known for its “chopped cheese” sandwiches, will be parked outside serving NYC-style breakfast sandwiches to accompany your cup of Joe. Although it’s a coffee shop, don’t sleep on the tea menu or ceremonial grade matcha from Japan. According to the owners Sam Salomon and Jason Haygarth, “moonflowers remind us to savor beautiful moments and explore the unexpected.” Grab a warm beverage and seat in the sun on one of the outdoor picnic tables, and savor indeed.