Yoga on the Rocks Returns With Extra Dates, Bilingual Sessions

Take a deep breath, dust off your yoga mat, and prepare to register for Yoga on the Rocks, which returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer with extra dates and two bilingual sessions led in Spanish and English.

The popular event in which thousands of yogis of all levels are guided through a class under the rising sun at Red Rocks sells out quickly. And this year, due to the popularity of the series, people will be required to pre-register for the initial on-sale period through the Fair AXS system. Registration opens at 10 a.m. on May 6 and closes at 10 p.m. on May 10; the on-sale period starts May 14.

“There’s a really unique feeling to unrolling your mat at the doorstep of the Rocky Mountains along with 2,000 yogis in the breathtaking setting of Red Rocks,” says Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesperson. “It’s a one-of-a-kind Colorado experience locals and visitors alike shouldn’t miss.”