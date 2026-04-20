Yoga on the Rocks Returns With Extra Dates, Bilingual Sessions

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Take a deep breath, dust off your yoga mat, and prepare to register for Yoga on the Rocks, which returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer with extra dates and two bilingual sessions led in Spanish and English.
The popular event in which thousands of yogis of all levels are guided through a class under the rising sun at Red Rocks sells out quickly. And this year, due to the popularity of the series, people will be required to pre-register for the initial on-sale period through the Fair AXS system. Registration opens at 10 a.m. on May 6 and closes at 10 p.m. on May 10; the on-sale period starts May 14.
“There’s a really unique feeling to unrolling your mat at the doorstep of the Rocky Mountains along with 2,000 yogis in the breathtaking setting of Red Rocks,” says Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesperson. “It’s a one-of-a-kind Colorado experience locals and visitors alike shouldn’t miss.”
This year’s Yoga on the Rocks series is presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer, and sessions, which will be taught by The River Yoga, Better Buzz Yoga, and Rooted Heart Yoga & Wellness, run from 7 to 8 a.m. on select Saturdays from May through August.
Those who register will have the option to choose a six-pack of classes for $138 or single sessions for $23.
Also back this year: Vendor Village on the top plaza, where attendees can visit partner booths and activations for merchandise, giveaways, games, and samples from 6 to 9 a.m.
Yoga on the Rocks 2026 Schedule
- May 30: The River Yoga
- June 6: The River Yoga
- June 13: The River Yoga
- June 20: The River Yoga
- June 27: The River Yoga
- July 11: Bilingual session by Better Buzz Yoga
- July 18: Better Buzz Yoga
- July 25: Rooted Heart Yoga & Wellness
- August 1: Bilingual session by Better Buzz Yoga
- August 8: Better Buzz Yoga
- August 15: Rooted Heart Yoga & Wellness
- August 29: Rooted Heart Yoga & Wellness
Pre-registration for Yoga on the Rocks at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, opens at 10 a.m. on May 6 and closes at 10 p.m. on May 10.