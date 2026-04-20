Outdoors & Rec

Yoga on the Rocks Returns With Extra Dates, Bilingual Sessions

Take a deep breath and let it out. Then mark your calendar to register for yoga at Red Rocks.
By Kristen FioreApril 20, 2026
a crowd does yoga poses on red rocks amphitheatre steps
Yoga on the Rocks at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, where hundreds of yogis stretch under the rising sun.

Denver Arts & Venues
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Take a deep breath, dust off your yoga mat, and prepare to register for Yoga on the Rocks, which returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer with extra dates and two bilingual sessions led in Spanish and English.

The popular event in which thousands of yogis of all levels are guided through a class under the rising sun at Red Rocks sells out quickly. And this year, due to the popularity of the series, people will be required to pre-register for the initial on-sale period through the Fair AXS system. Registration opens at 10 a.m. on May 6 and closes at 10 p.m. on May 10; the on-sale period starts May 14.

“There’s a really unique feeling to unrolling your mat at the doorstep of the Rocky Mountains along with 2,000 yogis in the breathtaking setting of Red Rocks,” says Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesperson. “It’s a one-of-a-kind Colorado experience locals and visitors alike shouldn’t miss.”

This year’s Yoga on the Rocks series is presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer, and sessions, which will be taught by The River Yoga, Better Buzz Yoga, and Rooted Heart Yoga & Wellness, run from 7 to 8 a.m. on select Saturdays from May through August.

Those who register will have the option to choose a six-pack of classes for $138 or single sessions for $23.

Also back this year: Vendor Village on the top plaza, where attendees can visit partner booths and activations for merchandise, giveaways, games, and samples from 6 to 9 a.m.

Yoga on the Rocks 2026 Schedule

  • May 30: The River Yoga
  • June 6: The River Yoga
  • June 13: The River Yoga
  • June 20: The River Yoga
  • June 27: The River Yoga
  • July 11: Bilingual session by Better Buzz Yoga
  • July 18: Better Buzz Yoga
  • July 25: Rooted Heart Yoga & Wellness
  • August 1: Bilingual session by Better Buzz Yoga
  • August 8: Better Buzz Yoga
  • August 15: Rooted Heart Yoga & Wellness
  • August 29: Rooted Heart Yoga & Wellness

Pre-registration for Yoga on the Rocks at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, opens at 10 a.m. on May 6 and closes at 10 p.m. on May 10.

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Kristen Fiore has been the Westword arts & culture editor since February 2025. They escaped Florida in 2021 and have been loving the seasons and lifestyle in Denver ever since. Kristen previously worked as an editor at Colorado Community Media and at The Villages Daily Sun as an associate managing editor and senior entertainment reporter. Their work has won awards for social justice reporting, features writing and news writing from Top of the Rockies, Florida Press Club and Florida Society of News Editors. Kristen plays the keyboard/keytar/synthesizer, writes music and poetry, and dabbles in too many types of art to list.

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