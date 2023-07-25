The Royale Sweep: All the 2023 Henry Award Winners

On the evening of July 24, actors from all over Colorado gathered to celebrate the theatrical achievements of the 2022-2023 season. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Wolf Theatre served as the setting for the 17th Annual Henry Awards ceremony, which one attendee referred to as a "Colorado theater homecoming."
The Royale, a hard-hitting sports drama by Marco Ramirez and produced by Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (BETC), was the evening's biggest winner. Of its eleven nominations, The Royale won nine awards and triumphed in every category in which it was nominated, even losing to itself in Supporting Actor, for which the play was triple-nominated.
It won awards for Outstanding Play, Direction of a Play (Jada Suzanne Dixon), Actor in a Play (Lavour Addison), Supporting Actor in a Play (Cris Davenport), Supporting Actress in a Play (Alicia "Lisa" Young), Ensemble Performance, Costume Design (Sarah Zinn), Lighting Design (Emily A. Maddox) and Sound Design (CeCe Smith). The Royale is the most awarded play in the Henry Awards' history, and it is a touching sendoff for its founders, Rebecca Remaly and Stephen Weitz, who founded BETC in 2006 and left after its seventeenth season concluded in April with Eden Prairie, 1971.
Outstanding Musical went to the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities production of Into the Woods, which was its only win despite receiving five nominations; its production of Beauty and the Beast won four, including Choreography (Jessica Hindsley), Musical Direction (Jordan Ortman), Supporting Actor in a Musical (Colin Alexander) and Scenic Design (Brian Mallgrave). Other productions with multiple wins included the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company's Quixote Nuevo (three wins), Much Ado About Nothing (two wins) and Hotter Than Egypt (two wins); Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts' Footloose (three wins); and the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College's It's A Wonderful Life - A Live Radio Play (two wins).
The Henry Awards, which also serve as one of the Colorado Theatre Guild's annual fundraisers, were established in 2006 to honor artistic excellence in theater produced throughout the entire state during the previous season. The awards are named after Henry Lowenstein, a longtime local theater producer. Before entering the Wolf to watch the three-hour event, Colorado artists had the opportunity to socialize in the lobby. CTG also set up a livestream for those who were unable to attend the ceremony in person.
"It is a community gathering for artists who are normally spread out during the year and don’t have the opportunity to be in person," says CTG vice president Lia Kozatch. "Each year, we strive to make the ceremony more inclusive. Digital accessibility is very helpful, and we also provide two ASL interpreters for both those present in the space and those who are watching at home. ... The Henry Awards are about acknowledging the process. Theater takes time away from family, friends and life to put on a show, so we want to recognize those efforts. And it's not just about the people on stage; it's about celebrating all the people who put on the show."
Alicia "Lisa" Young and Samwell Rose and included music by Alec Steinhorn and stage management by Connie Lane. Nominations and winners were chosen by 75 Henry Award judges who saw shows submitted for consideration during the season by CTG member theater companies, with at least eight performances between May 16, 2022, and May 15, 2023. Almost all of the awards are split into two tiers, based on the annual budget of the theater company; theaters with a budget of over $500,000 are considered tier one, and those with a budget under that are considered tier two.
Henry Awards were handed out to fifteen theater companies, including the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities; Breckenridge Backstage Theatre; BETC; the DCPA Theatre Company; Cherry Creek Theatre; Clover & Bee Productions; Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College; Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts; Local Theater Company; Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre; Sasquatch Productions; Springs Ensemble Theatre; Steel City Theatre Company; Theatre Aspen and Thunder River Theatre Company.
In all, 41 awards were handed out, including a special achievement award given to Jeffrey Nickelson, the founder of Shadow Theatre, who passed away in 2009; the award was accepted in a heartfelt speech by Nickelson's daughter, ShaShauna Staton. BETC and the DCPA Theatre Company tied for the most wins, with each bringing home nine Henry Awards. The Arvada Center won six awards, Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts won three awards, Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College won two awards, and all other companies won one award.
The Henry Awards tabulation process allows for ties, which occurred in six different categories, including Lead Actor in a Musical Tier 2 (Miracle Myles and Jeremy Rill for Footloose), Supporting Actor in a Play Tier 1 (Sammy Gleason and Michael Lee for It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play), Supporting Actress in a Play Tier 2 (Sarah Sheppard Shaver for The Revolutionists and Alicia “Lisa” Young for The Royale), Supporting Actor in a Musical Tier 2 (Jeffrey Parker for Peter and the Starcatcher and Carter Edward Smith for Footloose), Scenic Design Tier 1 (Efren Degadillo Jr. for Quixote Nuevo and Brian Mallgrave for Disney's Beauty and the Beast) and a three-way tie for Youth Performer (Jackson Baldwin for A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol, Jacob L. Johnson for A Christmas Story and Nolan McDowell for The Addams Family).
In addition to the awards, the occasion showcased musical performances from the five shows up for Outstanding Musical; special recognition for the Parasol Patrol, Intimacy Directors, Fight Choreographers, the Denver Actors Fund, Henry judges, CTG boardmembers, CTG committees and contractors, CTG board president Betty Hart's annual address; and a video memorial honoring deceased members of the theater community, which was produced by Ray Bailey, John Moore and the Denver Actors Fund.
Outstanding Play
“The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
“The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
“The Book of Will,” Colorado Shakespeare Festival
“Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company
“Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company
Outstanding Musical
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
“Into the Woods,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
"The Color Purple,” DCPA Theatre Company
“Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts “Jersey Boys,” Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
“Jersey Boys,” Theatre Aspen
Director of a Play
Chris Coleman, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company
Chris Coleman, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company
Jada Suzanne Dixon, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Tara Falk, “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Cherry Creek Theatre
Lisa Portes, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
Director of a Musical
Dee Covington, “Raised on Ronstadt,” Local Theater Company
Jeff Duke, “Jersey Boys,” Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Hunter Foster, “Jersey Boys,” Theatre Aspen
Kenny Moten, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Kelly Van Oosbree, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts
Robert Wells, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” Town Hall Arts Center
Musical Direction
Eric Alsford, “Jersey Boys,” Theatre Aspen
Trent Hines, “Into the Woods,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Jordan Ortman, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Michael Querio, “Jersey Boys,” Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Jesse Sanchez, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
Lead Actor in a Play Tier 1
Lavour Addison, “Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre
Logan Ernsttal, “The Book of Will,” Colorado Shakespeare Festival
Geoffrey Kent, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company
Erik Sandvold, “Franklinland,” Curious Theatre Company
Herbert Siguenza, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
Lead Actor in a Play Tier 2
Lavour Addison, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Sam Gregory, “The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Chris Kendall, “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Cherry Creek Theatre
Bob Moore, “You Can’t Take It With You,” Thunder River Theatre Company
Sean Verdu, “Hand to God,” Springs Ensemble Theatre
Lead Actress in a Play Tier 1
Emily Bosco, “Native Gardens,” Creede Repertory Theatre
Dana Green, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company
Narea Kang, “The Chinese Lady,” DCPA Theatre Company
Kate MacCluggage, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company
Emily Van Fleet, “Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre
Lead Actress in a Play Tier 2
Elizabeth Baugh, “Lost in Yonkers,” Bas Bleu Theatre
Martha Harmon Pardee, “The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Emily Paton Davies, “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Cherry Creek Theatre
Jessica Robblee, “The Belle of Amherst,” Clover & Bee Productions
Gina Walker, “The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Lead Actor in a Musical Tier 1
Brian Bohlender, “Hair,” Miners Alley Playhouse
Michael Cárrasco, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Trevor James, “Jersey Boys,” Theatre Aspen
Mitchell Lewis, “Jersey Boys,” Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Elton J. Tanega, “Disney’s Newsies,” Town Hall Arts Center
Lead Actor in a Musical Tier 2 (tie)
Miracle Myles, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts
Lars Preece, “Carousel,” Performance Now Theatre Company
Jeremy Rill, “The Headliners,” Cherry Creek Theatre
Jeremy Rill, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts
Ethan Walker, “Cabaret,” OpenStage Theatre & Company
Lead Actress in a Musical Tier 1
Johanna Camille-Zepeda, “In the Heights,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Cassondra James, “Gypsy: A Musical Fable,” Theatre Aspen
Maiesha McQueen, “The Color Purple,” DCPA Theatre Company
Emily Van Fleet, “Always…Patsy Cline,” Creede Repertory Theatre
Caitlin Wise, “Always…Patsy Cline,” Creede Repertory Theatre
Lead Actress in a Musical Tier 2
GerRee Hinshaw, “Raised on Ronstadt,” Local Theater Company
Carolyn Lohr, “Carousel,” Performance Now Theatre Company
Emily Macomber, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” Ovation West Performing Arts
Katie Reid, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts
Leiney Rigg, “Little Women - The Broadway Musical,” Performance Now Theatre Company
Supporting Actor in a Play Tier 1 (tie)
Raúl Cardona, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
Sammy Gleason, “It's A Wonderful Life - A Live Radio Play,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Michael Lee, “It's A Wonderful Life - A Live Radio Play,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Wasim No’Mani, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company
Matt Zambrano, “Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre
Supporting Actor in a Play Tier 2
Cris Davenport, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Cameron Davis, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
John Hauser, “Proof,” Thunder River Theatre Company
Cajardo Lindsey, “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Cherry Creek Theatre
Augie Truhn, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Supporting Actress in a Play Tier 1
Maggie Bofill, “Laughs in Spanish,” DCPA Theatre Company
Anne Faith Butler, “Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre
Anastasia Davidson, “The Book of Will,” Colorado Shakespeare Festival
eden, “Toni Stone,” Aurora Fox Arts Center
Krystal Ortiz, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
Alexis B. Santiago, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
Caitlin Wise, “Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre
Supporting Actress in a Play Tier 2 (tie)
Nina Gabianelli, “You Can’t Take It With You,” Thunder River Theatre Company
Missy Moore, “Hurricane Diane,” Thunder River Theatre Company
Desireé Myers, “The Revolutionists,” Springs Ensemble Theatre
Sydney Parks Smith, “The Revolutionists,” OpenStage Theatre & Company
Sarah Sheppard Shaver, “The Revolutionists,” Springs Ensemble Theatre
Alicia “Lisa” Young, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Supporting Actor in a Musical Tier 1
Colin Alexander, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Cordell Cole, “Into the Woods,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Robert “Spence” Gabriel, “In the Heights,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Kevin Hack, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Barret Harper, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Supporting Actor in a Musical Tier 2 (tie)
Zayaz Da Camara, “Small Ball,” The Catamounts
Bill Diggle, “Carousel,” Performance Now Theatre Company
Jordan Leigh, “Small Ball,” The Catamounts
Jeffrey Parker, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Cherry Creek Theatre
Carter Edward Smith, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts
Supporting Actress in a Musical Tier 1
Rae Leigh Case, “The Spongebob Musical,” BDT Stage
Shea Gomez, “Gypsy A Musical Fable,” Theatre Aspen
Adriane Leigh Robinson, “Damn Yankees,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Megan Van De Hey, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Taylor J. Washington, “The Color Purple,” DCPA Theatre Company
Supporting Actress in a Musical Tier 2
Jennifer Burnett, “Carousel,” Performance Now Theatre Company
Suzanna Champion, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts
Amy Condon, “The Addams Family,” Sasquatch Productions
Jennifer Grahnquist, “Carousel,” Performance Now Theatre Company
Danielle Hermon, “Sound of Music,” Sasquatch Productions
Ensemble
“The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
“The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
“Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre
“Steel Magnolias,” Creede Repertory Theatre
“It's A Wonderful Life - A Live Radio Play,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
“Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company
Choreography
Marissa Herrera, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
Jessica Hindsley, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Nick Jones, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company
Christopher Page-Sanders, “Sophisticated Ladies,” Vintage Theatre
Teonna Wesley, “Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” Creede Repertory Theatre
New Play or Musical
“Acts of Faith,” Aurora Fox Arts Center
“The Headliners,” Cherry Creek Theatre
“Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company
“Laughs In Spanish,” DCPA Theatre Company
“Raised on Ronstadt,” Local Theater Company
Costume Design Tier 1
Meghan Anderson Doyle, “The Book of Will,” Colorado Shakespeare Festival
Kevin Copenhaver, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company
Clare Henkel, “Into the Woods,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Helen Q. Huang, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
Sarah Stark, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Costume Design Tier 2
Caitlyn Clark, “Carousel,” Performance Now Theatre Company
Steffani Day, “You Can't Take It With You,” Thunder River Theatre Company
Nicole Harrison, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts
Linda Morken, “The Headliners,” Cherry Creek Theatre
Sarah Zinn, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Lighting Design Tier 1
Robert J. Aguilar, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company
Isabella Byrd, “The 39 Steps,” DCPA Theatre Company
Jon Dunkele, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Pablo Santiago, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
Paul Whitaker, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company
Lighting Design Tier 2
Jess Buttery, “Dance Nation,” square product theatre
Emily A. Maddox, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Emily A. Maddox, “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Cherry Creek Theatre
Neil Truglio, “A Great Wilderness,” Benchmark Theatre
Colin Young, “The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Scenic Design Tier 1 (tie)
Efren Degadillo, Jr., “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
Lex Liang, “The 39 Steps,” DCPA Theatre Company
Brian Mallgrave, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Brian Mallgrave, “Into the Woods,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Lisa M. Orzolek, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company
Klara Zieglerova, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company
Scenic Design Tier 2
Tina Anderson, “Eden Prairie, 1971,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
James Brookman, “Clue: On Stage,” OpenStage Theatre and Company
Brian Mallgrave, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts
Ron Mueller, “The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Colin Tugwell, “You Can't Take It With You,” Thunder River Theatre Company
Sound Design Tier 1
Jason Ducat, “The Book of Will,” Colorado Shakespeare Festival
Brian Freeland, “Franklinland,” Curious Theatre Company
Lindsay Jones, “The 39 Steps,” DCPA Theatre Company
David R. Molina, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company
David R. Molina, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
Max Silverman, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Sound Design Tier 2
Andrew Metzroth, “Eden Prairie, 1971,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Missy Moore and Dani Taylor-Moxon, “You Can't Take It With You,” Thunder River Theatre Company
Max Silverman, “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” Cherry Creek Theatre
Cece Smith, “The Royale,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
CeCe Smith, “The Children,” Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado
Bailey Trierweiler, “Dance Nation,” square product theatre
Youth Performer (tie)
Jackson Baldwin, “A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol,” Steel City Theatre Company
Sadie Crain, “Sound of Music,” Sasquatch Productions
Jacob L. Johnson, “A Christmas Story,” Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
Hayden McDonald, “Lost in Yonkers,” Bas Bleu Theater Company
Nolan McDowell, “The Addams Family,” Sasquatch Productions
Lifetime Achievement
Jeffrey Nickelson, founder of Shadow Theatre