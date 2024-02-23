Five Things to Know When Visiting Rocky Mountain National Park in the Winter

Got Traction?Both your hiking boots and your vehicle will likely need traction devices during the winter months.
RMNP is known for snow-packed trails at 9,000 feet and higher during winter. It might be clear and sunny in Denver, but as you drive farther into the mountains, be prepared for the possibility of snow, ice or mud on the trails. Traction devices for your hiking boots help make winter hiking more enjoyable. Microspikes are perfect for icy, snow-packed trails, as they help you to have a better grip and not slide. In thick, heavy snow where the trail has not been packed down, snowshoes are often a good choice (and provide a good workout).
For your vehicle, it's important to be aware of the traction laws that frequently occur within Colorado and the park itself. When road conditions become a bit dicey or treacherous, certain vehicle requirements become mandatory. When this happens, you must have properly rated tires (snow tires, all-season, etc.) with at least 3/16 of tread depth, plus all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive to enter the park. Otherwise, you must have chains on your tires. For more information about traction laws in Colorado, check the CDOT website.
Winter CampingIf you want a quiet and peaceful camping experience, winter camping at RMNP can be quite serene and perfect. Fewer crowds, less noise. Of course, it's also far more cold. Dressing in layers is essential for hiking and camping in both summer and winter. Make sure to have a thin, sweat-absorption base layer, a middle layer (jacket or sweatshirt) and outer layer (such as a winter jacket and/or windbreaker shell). And, as my dad always says: If you protect nothing else; focus on your extremities — so pack insulated gloves, a warm winter hat and a good pair of wool socks.
For winter camping supplies, be sure your sleeping bag and tent are designed for winter conditions (e.g., falling snow, cold temperatures and strong winds). A portable camping stove is also a good idea to have to quickly heat a meal or hot beverage.
Camping at RMNP is only allowed in designated campsites. However, there are backcountry-designated sites as well as developed sites. While the largest campground in RMNP is currently undergoing renovations, Aspenglen Campground is the only developed campground that is open this winter season. Sites are first come, first served, and they are limited to one loop.
Note: During the winter, there is no water or electricity at any of these sites. You ALSO need a park entrance pass and a camping permit. Camping is $30 per night or $15 with a Senior National Park Pass or Access Disability Pass. For developed sites, you can purchase an entrance pass and/or camping pass at the entrance gate. For a designated backcountry camping pass, you must purchase it in-person at the wilderness office. For more information, check Rocky's website here.
Speaking of Entrance Passes….Coloradans: The extra $29 you spent on your car registration does not work at every park in the state. Your Keep Colorado Wild pass only works at Colorado State Parks…and not at RMNP.
If you see the Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo with the bighorn sheep, then your pass will work. If you see the National Park Service arrowhead logo, it will not.