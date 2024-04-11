A Grab Bag of Art at Co-ops, Commercial Galleries and the State Capitol This Week

click to enlarge Lydia Riegle, “Standing Tall IV,” monotype/chine-collé, Charbonnel ink, Rives BFK archival paper, and Jean Smith, “Short Totem #7,” ceramic sculpture. D'Art Gallery

click to enlarge Alyson Khan, “Dream Dress (Portrait of the Artist),” acrylic, gesso, flashe on baltic birch panel. Alyson Khan, Space Gallery

click to enlarge Anonymous, “Unbroken Desire, Man in Black (Johnny Cash).” The Prisoner Art Experience

click to enlarge Jacquelynn Perkins, "Don't Use Your Imagination," oil on canvas. Jacquelynn Perkins

click to enlarge Mark Friday, "the Works." Mark Friday

click to enlarge Paolo Arao, “Étude (Breakers),” 2024, hand-stitched cotton thread, pieced + sewn cotton and denim, and hand-woven cotton in a wood frame. Photo by Chromatics Studio, NYC Paolo Arao; Photo by Chromatics Studio, NYC

click to enlarge Filmmaker Bill Daniel on the hunt for hobo graffiti. Bill Daniel

This is a slim yet choice week for local art lovers, with artists and poets at Longmont’s Firehouse Art Center, art by the incarcerated at the State Capitol, a local indie sculpture survey at neü folk, a great visual hobo yarn at the Collective Misnomer experimental film series, and a sister act at Artworks in Loveland.You can’t go wrong, no matter what you choose to see:Well-matched D’art members Lydia Riegle and Jean Smith pair to show work derived from mid-century design elements in the exhibition, including Riegle’s geometric monoprints and ceramic sculptures by Smith. Also in the main gallery, Shane Cooper presents a display of three-dimensional carved and collaged book art pieces, giving new life to discarded volumes rescued from the landfill. Cooper works with reference books and other old texts that have outlived their usefulness to create hidden historical narratives. In the East Gallery, artist and dancer Andrew Marcus shows new abstract work.Artist and weaver Wendy Kownia started out creating functional wearable art before drifting into sculptural draped-fiber wall pieces, like those on view at Space Gallery. To make them, Kownia works with an extensive collection of yarns she weaves into grids of different materials before further embellishing with graphite, charcoal, inks and paint. Khan’s imagination also funnels her work through the high style and language of Art Deco and mid-century textile design, although as painted abstract imagery with handsome results. Khan, one of Space’s first gallery artists back in 2001, will have thirty new works on the walls, too.Firehouse offers a nod to National Poetry Month with, a cross-disciplinary effort by a dozen each of in-house writers and artists. Together, they conjure the ancient Grecian concept of Ekphrasis, or a description with vivid detail, executed in imagery and words in a collaboration that works both ways. The art exhibition opens this week, but remember the shared reading and presentation on April 21, when all the participants show up to explain and demonstrate their acts of give and take.The Prisoner Art Experience, facilitated by the University of Denver and Colorado Creative Industries, serves both as a means of self-expression for the incarcerated and a positive conduit between prisoners and the community, simply by presenting art created in prison at the most public of places: the Colorado State Capitol.— eleven works curated by Lillian Stannard of the University of Denver's Prisoner Arts Initiative, former prisoner Roohallah Mobarez and artist Sarah McKenzie — includes art by creatives behind bars at all skill levels that can be seen by circling the Capitol Rotunda. The building is open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Join artist Jacquelynn Perkins and her sister, performance artist Andrea Dratch, at the Artworks Center for Contemporary Art in Loveland for the opening of the exhibition and sibling collaboration,. Both Perkins’s large-scale figurative paintings inspired by sisterhood and Dratch’s short film,, as well as a live performance, will be on display at the reception. Perkins will elaborate further at a free artist talk on Saturday, April 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.Multidisciplinary artist Noah Sodano concentrates on sculpture for his member slot at Pirate, while assemblage artist Mark Friday and Deborah Jang, his partner and fellow found-object sculptor, share the honors for an all-assemblage show.Filipino-American artist Paolo Arao returns to the David B. Smith Gallery with abstract sewn and newer woven fiber paintings in bold colors and geometrics, as well as totem sculptures created collaboratively with artist Gregory Beson, who makes patchworks in wood. The addition of weaving and wood to Arao’s toolbox brings out a more subtle under-narrative to new wall works. Arao’s exhibition will fill both the main gallery and the project space.Neü folk’s newest group exhibition showcases sculpture, capturing personal pathways of humorous, whimsical, pop surreal, urban, modern and highly crafted artworks by a dozen local artists. Freeform ceramic candlesticks by Shayna Cohn, Don Fodness’s Santa-mug totem, Nate Ironton’s devilish creatures, modernist sculpture by Mary Mackey and Juntae TeeJay Hwang’s drip-glazed aliens are just a cross-section of the show’s wild variety.The experimental film series Collective Misnomer (which was behind last year’s Denver Month of Video) is now at home at The Shop at Matter, with a special screening ofThe legendary film by hobo-art historian and rail-rider Bill Daniel documents the filmmaker’s mission to learn the full evolution of the train graffiti legend Bozo Texino and his smoking cowboy logo. Suggested admission, which supports the series, is $15 or pay-what-you-can at the door, but no one will be turned away.