A Grab Bag of Art at Co-ops, Commercial Galleries and the State Capitol This Week

This is a slim yet choice week for local art lovers, with artists and poets at Longmont’s Firehouse Art Center, art by the incarcerated at the State Capitol, a local indie sculpture survey at neü folk, a great visual hobo yarn at the Collective Misnomer experimental film series, and a sister act at Artworks in Loveland.
You can’t go wrong, no matter what you choose to see:
Lydia Riegle and Jean Smith, Charisma
Discover: Layers of Time, Stories Unbound, Journeys in Ink: An Exhibition of Carved Books by Shane Cooper
Andrew Marcus, Paintings/Drawings 2020-2024 in the East Gallery
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
April 11 through May 5
Opening Reception: Friday, April 12, 5 to 9 p.m.
Meet the Artists: Saturday, April 20, 2 p.m.
Last Look: Sunday, May 5, 1 to 4 p.m.
Well-matched D’art members Lydia Riegle and Jean Smith pair to show work derived from mid-century design elements in the exhibition Charisma, including Riegle’s geometric monoprints and ceramic sculptures by Smith. Also in the main gallery, Shane Cooper presents a display of three-dimensional carved and collaged book art pieces, giving new life to discarded volumes rescued from the landfill. Cooper works with reference books and other old texts that have outlived their usefulness to create hidden historical narratives. In the East Gallery, artist and dancer Andrew Marcus shows new abstract work.
Wendy Kowynia, Like Water
Alyson Khan, Tell Me Things About Myself I Don’t Know
Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive
April 12 through May 18
Opening Reception: Friday, April 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
Artist and weaver Wendy Kownia started out creating functional wearable art before drifting into sculptural draped-fiber wall pieces, like those on view at Space Gallery. To make them, Kownia works with an extensive collection of yarns she weaves into grids of different materials before further embellishing with graphite, charcoal, inks and paint. Khan’s imagination also funnels her work through the high style and language of Art Deco and mid-century textile design, although as painted abstract imagery with handsome results. Khan, one of Space’s first gallery artists back in 2001, will have thirty new works on the walls, too.
Parallel Play: An Ekphrastic Exhibit
South Gallery, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont
April 12 through May 3
Opening Reception: Friday, April 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
Artist Reading and Presentation: Sunday, April 21, 4 p.m., followed by a community potluck
Firehouse offers a nod to National Poetry Month with Parallel Play: An Ekphrastic Exhibit, a cross-disciplinary effort by a dozen each of in-house writers and artists. Together, they conjure the ancient Grecian concept of Ekphrasis, or a description with vivid detail, executed in imagery and words in a collaboration that works both ways. The art exhibition opens this week, but remember the shared reading and presentation on April 21, when all the participants show up to explain and demonstrate their acts of give and take.
Colorado Creative Industries Art Exhibition: Creating Community in Confinement
Colorado State Capitol, 200 East Colfax Avenue
Through June 12
Public Reception: Friday, April 12, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
The Prisoner Art Experience, facilitated by the University of Denver and Colorado Creative Industries, serves both as a means of self-expression for the incarcerated and a positive conduit between prisoners and the community, simply by presenting art created in prison at the most public of places: the Colorado State Capitol. Creating Community in Confinement — eleven works curated by Lillian Stannard of the University of Denver's Prisoner Arts Initiative, former prisoner Roohallah Mobarez and artist Sarah McKenzie — includes art by creatives behind bars at all skill levels that can be seen by circling the Capitol Rotunda. The building is open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jacquelynn Perkins, featuring Andrea Dratch, Rebellious at Heart: Self Portraits of My Sisters
Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, 310 North Railroad Avenue, Loveland
April 12 through May 13
Opening Reception: Friday, April 12, 6 to 9 p.m.
Join artist Jacquelynn Perkins and her sister, performance artist Andrea Dratch, at the Artworks Center for Contemporary Art in Loveland for the opening of the exhibition and sibling collaboration, Rebellious at Heart: Self Portraits of My Sisters. Both Perkins’s large-scale figurative paintings inspired by sisterhood and Dratch’s short film, Shame on Me, as well as a live performance, will be on display at the reception. Perkins will elaborate further at a free artist talk on Saturday, April 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Noah Sodano, Forces Inherit: New Sculpture
Mark Friday and Deborah Jang, Visual Entertainment: New Works and Old Favorites
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7110 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
April 12 through April 28
Opening Reception: Friday, April 12, 6 to 10 p.m.
Multidisciplinary artist Noah Sodano concentrates on sculpture for his member slot at Pirate, while assemblage artist Mark Friday and Deborah Jang, his partner and fellow found-object sculptor, share the honors for an all-assemblage show.
Paolo Arao, Devotion
David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 A Wazee Street
April 13 through May 11
Opening reception: Saturday, April 13, 5 to 8 p.m.
Filipino-American artist Paolo Arao returns to the David B. Smith Gallery with abstract sewn and newer woven fiber paintings in bold colors and geometrics, as well as totem sculptures created collaboratively with artist Gregory Beson, who makes patchworks in wood. The addition of weaving and wood to Arao’s toolbox brings out a more subtle under-narrative to new wall works. Arao’s exhibition will fill both the main gallery and the project space.
Perspective
neü folk gallery, Evans School Building, 1115 Acoma Street, Room 220
Opening Reception: Saturday, April 13, 5 to 7 p.m.
Neü folk’s newest group exhibition showcases sculpture, capturing personal pathways of humorous, whimsical, pop surreal, urban, modern and highly crafted artworks by a dozen local artists. Freeform ceramic candlesticks by Shayna Cohn, Don Fodness’s Santa-mug totem, Nate Ironton’s devilish creatures, modernist sculpture by Mary Mackey and Juntae TeeJay Hwang’s drip-glazed aliens are just a cross-section of the show’s wild variety.
The Secret History of Hobo Graffiti: Who is Bozo Texino?
The Shop at Matter, 2114 Market Street
Saturday, April 13: 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. film
The experimental film series Collective Misnomer (which was behind last year’s Denver Month of Video) is now at home at The Shop at Matter, with a special screening of The Secret History of Hobo Graffiti: Who is Bozo Texino? The legendary film by hobo-art historian and rail-rider Bill Daniel documents the filmmaker’s mission to learn the full evolution of the train graffiti legend Bozo Texino and his smoking cowboy logo. Suggested admission, which supports the series, is $15 or pay-what-you-can at the door, but no one will be turned away.
