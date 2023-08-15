Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Comes to DCPA

The music of Alanis Morissette played a special role in the bonding of Cydney Kutcipal (they/them) and their mother. The actor, dancer and singer grew up in Loveland and says that "You Oughta Know" is their favorite song by the singer-songwriter.
“'You Oughta Know' is my favorite song for many reasons, but it also seems to be the common answer among Alanis fans," Kutcipal says. "I remember first listening to her music when I was very young. My mom was a fan, and so I heard it all the time with my mom bleeping out the bad words.”
Over the years, the bleeping stopped, and Kutcipal was drawn to Morissette's confessional lyrics and emotive sounds. Now Kutcipal is performing Morissette's songs eight times a week as part of the ensemble for the national tour of Jagged Little Pill, which will be in the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from Wednesday, August 16, to August 27.
“It is a story for everyone," says Kutcipal. "When I saw Jagged on Broadway in January of 2020, I saw people like me on stage. I felt seen — something I had not come across for a long time. It’s a story that crosses generations, just like Alanis’s music. It asks the audience to lean forward, have a good time and really listen. Healing can happen if you can put pride aside and reach out.”
Jagged Little Pill, which takes its name from Morissette's 1995 album and features an award-winning book by Diablo Cody, is about a perfectly imperfect family residing in a competitive suburban neighborhood in Connecticut. Even though they appear to be the picture of a happy family, each individual is actually dealing with increasing stresses and traumas in private. It's a turbulent and open portrait of a contemporary family and its challenges.
The musical premiered on Broadway in December 2019 and received two Tony nominations, the most of any show during the 2019-2020 season. Denver is the fourth stop on the production's first national tour since it closed on Broadway in 2021, making it one of the first places audiences can see the production outside of New York.
While on Jagged Little Pill's inaugural national tour, Kutcipal, who is also the understudy for the character Jo, is pursuing a bachelor of fine arts degree at Shenandoah Conservatory. “At a very young age, I started dance and theater, but I really started to appreciate my love of the arts during high school," Kutcipal recalls. "It got me through a lot of really hard times. It was an outlet to step outside of myself and allow myself to feel and heal. It still is that for me, and I am very grateful.”
Before deciding to pursue musical theater in high school, Kutcipal spent their formative years competing in the dance scene. While enrolled in the theater program at Mountain View High School, they received a Bobby G Award nomination for Outstanding Choreography. “I had some amazing teachers in competition dance, high school, and in Denver that really helped me gain confidence in myself and my ability as a performer," Kutcipal says. "With love, unconditional and tough, my mentors helped me make my way from performing as a hobby to realizing I have the capacity to build a career.”
Kutcipal is extremely passionate about the representation of LGBTQ+ people in modern media and art. Through the Jagged Little Pill tour, they hope to play a small part in introducing more trans characters to audiences.
“As a cast member, it has been amazing to work alongside a cast of such diverse backgrounds," Kutcipal says. "I have learned so much from everyone, and I am consistently inspired by my beautiful peers.”
As Kutcipal continues to pursue their goa amidst the demanding rhythm of the tour and their academic endeavors, they serve as a testament to the profound influence of art and the unyielding power of representation.
“Everyone can take something away from it," Kutcipal says of Jagged Little Pill. "I hope my generation takes away that we are seen. Change is being made, and though it may be slow and frustrating, our stride for progress is working. For the older generations, I hope they take away that there is room for healing. Putting pride aside and listening is a great first step to ‘reach out to make amends!’”
Jagged Little Pill, August 16-27, Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex. Tickets are $35-$120. Find more information at denvercenter.org.