Small Business Spotlight: Alchemy Ritual Goods Continues to Bring Healing to Curtis Park in new Location

Alchemy Ritual Goods recently made the very short move from its previous spot at 26th and Champa streets to its new home in the historic Savoy. One of the first things you notice when entering the shop is how the light shining through massive windows hits the crystals, illuminates the jars filled with herbs and creates beautiful shadows across the entire space. Next, you’ll be wrapped in the smells of candles, oils, tinctures and plants. Whether you consider yourself a "spiritual" person stopping by for a particular herb, or you are a tourist like the group that was shopping during our visit, you are guaranteed to feel something special here.
It is not by coincidence that the three women of color who curated this space opened Alchemy in Curtis Park, a historic neighborhood that has seen booms and busts, incredible ethnic and economic diversity across generations, redlining and gentrification. It is a reclamation for these women, as well as an invitation for everyone to come in and explore and learn more about their own spiritual paths. From tarot cards and handmade jewelry, ceramics and bath soaks to custom herbal remedies and classes, Alchemy Ritual Goods has something for everyone, no matter their experience level with the metaphysical.
Learn more about the store through our Q&A with Lalania Simone and Faatma Be Oné, who created Alchemy alongside Flor Marquez:
Lalania Simone: I had always wanted to have a brick and mortar, this was my third attempt. Previously I owned a boutique/coffee shop (Solstice) and Faatma and I owned a vegetarian cafe (Karma Cafe). Flor and I were working at a nonprofit in 2017 when the original location on 25th and Champa became available for lease. We decided to take the risk and open a shop with the intention to create a sacred space, open to all people who want to deepen their relationship with spirit, source, the universe, goddess/god.
What makes Alchemy different?
Simone: We run an ancestral medicine clinic from our space. This donation-based community clinic was created to offer more access to cultural and energetic integrative wellness modalities. We work with established and highly skilled practitioners who practice various ancestral traditions — energetic cleansing, acupuncture, herbalism and other wellness services. In addition, we offer divination in its various forms by readers of tarot and oracle cards, cowrie shells as well as channelers. By keeping it donation-based, we are able to make healing and spiritual support accessible to everyone.
Faatma Be Oné: Alchemy Ritual Goods is foremost a spiritual space. We work with people and practitioners who move with integrity. All of our practitioners are BIPOC, as it is important that we provide opportunities for Indigenous healers. Many of our products are local, which allows us to create financial opportunities for creators to get in front of a diverse clientele. We are about the greater human community, we do what we do with love.
What are some of the challenges of having a small business that most folks don’t know about?
Oné: Business ebbs and flows. People often think that because we have such a beautiful shop in such a prominent location, we must be rolling in the dough. Everyone who works at Alchemy — including the owners — have side gigs to make ends meet.
What is your favorite or most surprising part of small-business ownership?
Oné: Owning a space that impacts people in a deep way is so rewarding. We see the results the healing sessions have on people. We meet people from all over the world and have incredibly expansive conversations.
How do you want people to feel in your business?
Oné: We want everyone to feel seen, to be heard, to know they are valuable, to be able to take a deep breath and take off some of the baggage for a while.
What are some of the classes that people can take at Alchemy?
Simone: We have full and new moon circles, tarot, drum making, group mediumship. In the spring, we will be offering sacred sexuality and herbalism; [there are] more details on classes on our website. People should sign up for the newsletter to get updated on classes, as well.
You are both artists and makers, too. Can you share what you make?
Simone: Faatma makes herbal medicines, art prints and ceramic ritual burners, mugs and vessels. I make jewelry and created a tarot deck and tarot workbook that we carry: Tarot of the Cosmic Seed.
What is a small-business achievement you’re proud of?
Oné: We collaborate with local makers and growers as often as we can and this year just about 50 percent of the herbs we carry are grown by farmers we personally know and love in Colorado.
Oné: So that we can grow our local economies and be less dependent on corporate monopolies. So that we can know our neighbors and communities and source from each other — nourishing each other monetarily, yes, but in deeper ways, too, with connection, relationship-building and investment in the places we live.
What could the city or state do better to support the needs of small businesses?
Oné: I mean, they could relax on the taxes and fees!!! Most small businesses pay upwards of 19 percent of all of their revenue toward taxes and fees and even more if they are in the food industry. Yowza….can we live?
How has being a woman/person of color/mom influenced your small business journey?
Oné: Being a BBIPOC woman and mom influences every part of my life. Someone told me when I was a new mother, “If you can’t explain why you do what you do to your kids, you probably shouldn’t be doing it.” I absorbed that to my core. If we/I want to leave a legacy that shows integrity, authenticity and accountability, then I have to be that. In business, it looks like always asking who created a product and how, what their values are and if they align with mine: How does this (product, service, offering, statement etcetera) benefit the human beings of the world…or how does it harm? How long or short is the product chain, and are the ingredients sourced with integrity and in a sustainable way? Etcetera ad infinitum.
Oné: Shop at Matter, Welton Street Cafe, Gypsy House Cafe, Hope Tank, Casa Brewja, Righteous Food Collective, Mo Betta Green Markets, Whittier Cafe, Minoru Farm.
How do most customers find you?
Oné: Word of mouth has been our best advertisement. People tell their friends and families and we are grateful to have the reputation we have. Folks also find us on Instagram: @alchemy.ritual.goods.
Alchemy Ritual Goods
2700 Arapahoe Street
www.alchemyritualgoods.com