All the Best Art Exhibitions (and Art Deals) in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Jenniffer Omaitz, “Disco gesture #1,” 2024, acrylic on canvas. ©Jenniffer Omaitz, courtesy Space Gallery

click to enlarge Danielle Winger, “Second Star to the Right, Straight Till Morning,” 2024, oil on canvas. ©Danielle Winger, courtesy Visions West Contemporary Art

click to enlarge Lydia Riegle, "Einstein and the Hat," monoprint. Lydia Riegle,

Sasha Novotny, "The Girl," 2024, oil stick on canvas. Sasha Novotny

click to enlarge Chloe Wilwerding, "Forest Trees VI." Chloe Wilwerding, courtesy Firehouse Art Center

click to enlarge Arlette Lucero defines the Goddess at Art Contained del Sol Arlette Lucero

click to enlarge A Yumi original for sale at Talk Gallery. Peter Yumi, courtesy Talk Gallery

Find art shows this weekend and beyond in all directions, including dreamy landscapes by Danielle Winger at Visions West in RiNo, co-op openings in Lakewood and Santa Fe Drive, andat the Ent Center in Colorado Springs, to name a few. However you hang it, all the hot art indoors is preferable to the even hotter temperatures outdoors.That said, it’s time to make a plan.Through July and just into August, Space Gallery presents a trio of artists who upend the stalwart geometric abstract with ideas that put a twist on those usually hard-edge constructions. Frea Buckler does a kind of stylistic legerdemain by printing or painting them freestyle, giving them a sentient quality. Like the chips or dominoes, her compositions tumble and fall into place. Jenniffer Omaitz, on the other hand, inserts gestural comments in ribbons across static geometric islands on solid or graduated background colors in her recent acrylic paintings, and Conny Goelz Schmitt turns her geometric shapes into many-sided, outside-the-box folded sculptures comprised from vintage book covers and jutting out in three dimensions.Danielle Winger paints dreamscapes, powered by nature and the supernatural colors of moonlight, sunrises and savored memories. In the artist’s words, they represent a subjective mediation “between the creative and the divine” resulting in deeply personal reflections depicted in deep shadows, high peaks and dark water. If you like your landscapes with a heaping spoonful of modernized romance, head for Visions West.The more than forty Pikes Peak region artists chosen to participate inlooked to the late Colorado Springs artist Starr Kempf’s visionary kinetic sculptures and life for inspiration to make art reflective of our shared struggles and creativity, from 2D and 3D gallery works to performances and ephemeral experiences. The opening reception was the only chance to experience some site-specific activations and performances included, but the core exhibition of nineteen works, enhanced by additional live events and talks, will be available throughout the run of the show (see above for details).The artists of the D’art Gallery co-op on Santa Fe Drive celebrate their fifth anniversary and the first five years of building a reputation for attractive shows and special events with a group exhibition...and a peek at the future: Not only has D’art established a good foundation, but members are now beginning to expand into even more exhibition space and studios after their neighbors at Spark Gallery moved out to start a new chapter of its own. In the meantime, be sure to wander over to Fred Voigt Becker's solo show in the East Gallery rental space.Sasha Novotny (aka Sasha the Kid) recreates classic masterpieces from art history in childlike, oil-stick line drawings on canvas. The colors are basic, like a crayon drawing, but the drafting itself surpasses the naive. Novotny says his minimalism relates back to experiencing great art as a child.Firehouse hosts the group showwith works by Chloe Wilwerding, Chuck Brenton, Kerry St. Laurent and Adam Michael Kozak, who all take modern, mixed-media and multimedia approaches to natural scenery, often with the landscape’s relationship to science and evolution intertwined. The earth is way more complicated than an orb rotating in space these days; the four artists will show you the way while logging your brain into more analytical data.The shipping-container gallery Art Contained Del Sol reopens for, a community exhibition exalting heroic tropes from Aztec culture, beneficial deities who served their subjects healthy crops and great wisdom. In the images of these helpers, viewers see themselves as strong, resilient and an active part of human life.The Lab celebrates two years on Santa Fe Drive with, a group exhibition of work borne of intricate processes, from assemblage to embroidery painting, and other techniques you’ve never heard of before.Longtime Denver artist Peter Yumi is leaving for São Paulo, Brazil next week, and is liquidating his portfolio to start over again, with help from Gordon Mehterian and Talk Gallery. Mehterian will host a farewell party and blowout sale with deeply discounted prices at the Englewood art space, where Yumi is chopping the last zero off every price tag, so what previously went for $1,000 will now be $100, and so on. It’s a fascinating collection of layered imagery driven by Yumi’s interest in how the internet (and more recently, AI specifically) distorts reality and twists minds. Friends, collectors and the arts community are all invited to drop by, wish Yumi well, and should they choose, take advantage of a deal no one could possibly refuse. Yumi, whose art inventions have taken a regular place in our arts coverage over several years, will be missed, and we wish him the best.