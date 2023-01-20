Support Us

Android Jones's Studio Destroyed in Fire

January 20, 2023 5:23PM

Android Jones wants to blow your mind.
Android Jones, the prolific digital artist who is considered a foremost pioneer of the psychedelic visionary art movement and whose work has been seen on the Empire State Building, is asking for help after his Lyons studio burned down in a fire; the cause of the fire is unknown.

Jones is asking for $250,000 in a GoFundMe in order to re-acquire his tools for making art. He wrote that the losses include: "All my art. All my tools. Decades of sketchbooks. A library of art books. Computers and hard drives. Fine art sketches. Original art."
Jones wrote on the page for his GoFundMe campaign, which was mounted January 20: "Two days ago I arrived at my beloved art barn / studio / temple completely engulfed in flames. Everyone is ok. We don't know how it started. What we do know is everything in and around the barn is gone."

Jones added that his late father "designed and built this barn with his own hands. I grew up in this barn. Nearly every material thing I cared about was inside. Decades of sketchbooks, all my archived originals, drawings and paintings, all of my art materials, terabytes of over 20 years of digital art, and all my projects."

Donate to Jones's GoFundMe here.
