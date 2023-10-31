Anti-Capitalist Variety Show Blends Expression With Activism at Mutiny Information Cafe

Denver has a lot of open mics and comedy shows, but few mix creativity and laughs with a raised fist of dissent like Andrew Curtis's Anti-Capitalist Variety Show, which takes place on the first Friday of every other month at Mutiny Information Cafe. The event returned to Denver in June after several years on hiatus; it's a freewheeling artistic showcase that discusses alternatives to capitalism and embraces comedy, spoken word, lectures and music — or any kind of performance that doesn't violate fire code.
Curtis wants to give audience members an opportunity to express themselves with complete artistic freedom while they call for social change, a blend he finds essential for his own practice. "I grew up in a religious household with not much self-expression," he explains. Because of that, "I've always felt kind of a pent-up energy to be heard, and also to create space for people who have a hard time finding places or outlets for that expression. I'm interested in anti-capitalist theory and practice, and [I want] to create momentum around having people feel empowered to envision a better future outside of capitalism."
Curtis moonlights as a comic in addition to being a full-time chef and dad. His performance styles include improv, standup and storytelling; he can also frequently be found serving as a volunteer, activist and organizer. Clearly, he prefers to stay busy. "I joke about it," he admits, adding that coming from "a very religious, restrictive childhood, I feel like I'm making up for lost time, so I can be very active — and almost frenetic — in my pursuit to right wrongs."
That pursuit led not only to volunteering with racial justice advocates SURJ, but to infusing his own work with a strong activist streak. Originally from Colorado Springs, he's spent the past decade in Denver developing his personal voice and curating spaces for others to do the same. The rebooted Anti-Capitalist Variety Show is his latest foray into combining all of the above.
"It's a lot of whatever people want to do, whatever they bring," Curtis. "People can bring whatever they like and perform and express themselves in any way they want. The idea is that it's just anti-oppression and anti-status quo in some nature. ... Kind of like DIY TED Talks, but we acknowledge systemic inequality."
On any given night, that wide lens might include Marxist poetry, unconventional standup, a music performance or a scholarly dissertation. Topics covered range from the failings of late-stage capitalism to suggestions for activist groups to get involved with. One recent first-time performer gave a presentation on the intersection of mental health and the impact of large-scale problems, drawing on their recent doctorate in psychology with a focus on climate-change-based anxiety.
The chance to change it up has been tempting to his peers, but Curtis is tight-lipped about some of the bigger names. "I kind of want to keep it, you know, 'You gotta be there to see who's there.' I'll say there's some iconic mainstays in the Denver comedy scene that come to perform comedy with a 'bent toward vent,'" he teases with a chuckle.
One of those outside-the-box comedy performances will be highlighted at the upcoming show, on Friday, November 3. "We've got an absurdist comedian whom I've never met, and he reached out through a mutual friend to perform in a way that they haven't performed before," he says.
Curtis couldn't be happier; he wants to encourage his fellow comics to try different forms of expression, because "a lot of people think when they try to do comedy, that the focus [has to] be on the amusing and entertaining," he says, "whereas I want to combine that with inciting education and conversation."
Besides being a place to perform with total freedom, the variety show is also a connector for those with similar interests, Curtis says. "It's performance, but it's also meant to be community-building, right? So it's a rallying point to meet others that might be like-minded, since a lot of people hold some frustrations with the economic situation," he explains. For those who feel isolated by their beliefs, he adds, it's an opportunity to realize that "there are other people that feel this way, we can bond over this, and whatever relationship comes out of that, or whatever action comes out of that, is what this space is made for."
Curtis believes more people fall into that contrarian category than it may seem. "I think a lot of people have beliefs that aren't represented, and definitely not by their politicians," he says. "We've got people expressing themselves and feeling supported in a way that I don't think general shows would do."
The Anti-Capitalist Variety Show is also the perfect space for new performers who might be looking for that first chance to get up in front of an audience. "I always try to make space for people who haven't performed and give them the support they need...to give voice to their beliefs," says Curtis. "I always have an eye toward creating space and creating the welcoming environment to allow for that. So, yeah, we do get a lot of people that haven't performed, necessarily."
In fact, he says, the format is relaxed enough for people to jump into the mix on the spot if they're feeling inspired. "We'll have people want to perform after the show's going on, and they're like, 'Hey, I'll go up,' and it's cool," he says, noting that it makes him recall his own early days in standup. "I keep it as inviting as possible because I envision myself when I first started, wanting that hand up." Curtis also gratefully acknowledges Mutiny as the perfect spot for the event: "Mutiny has always been a welcoming resource and venue, offering space to under-heard voices."
He launched the first version of the Anti-Capitalist Variety Show in February 2020 at Buntport Theater. Although the initial installment was well received, the pandemic shutdown put an end to it before he could really get started, and a planned series of quarterly shows centered around the upcoming presidential election had to be scrapped. At the time of the shutdown, Curtis already had several years of producing area events under his belt. One of his earlier notable efforts was the similarly themed and interactive Dinner and a Documentary at the Five Points Secular Hub.
"We would have a monthly screening of a documentary, potluck and then discussions," he recalls. "We had some really lively discussions, and I would pick movies that were meant to create conversations." Some of the highlights of Dinner and a Documentary included I Am Not Your Negro and Meow Wolf: Origin Story, and like his Anti-Capitalist series, it was about stimulating dialogue as much as it was about sharing art.
Curtis wants to keep that conversation going with the revived variety show by giving the passionate artists and neighbors of Denver a place to share their views, whether they're longtime veterans of the scene — or decided to perform five minutes before the program starts. Upcoming themes include "The Absurdity of Lies We've Believed" (Friday, November 3); "The Special Consumerism Holiday Edition!" (Friday, December 1); and "Resolve to Always Be Revolting" (Friday, January 5).
"We're looking to grow our impact and encourage more people to come out," Curtis says. "We want to provide opportunities for folks to speak up and be heard, a place and time to come together and build support for each other in an immediate and loving way."
Anti-Capitalist Variety Show, 8 p.m. Friday, November 3, Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway, free. Sign up for a performance time by contacting [email protected].