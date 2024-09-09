Take Your Pick: Eight Apple Orchards Near Denver to Visit This Fall

Autumn weather has finally returned, inspiring trips to local apple orchards. This year, a late frost impacted harvests at some spots, including Nelms Farm in Golden, which won’t open to the public this fall.
But fortunately, several other options along the Front Range offer family-friendly events, tasty farm stand treats and picking opportunities without reservations. Embrace the harvest season with a day trip to these apple orchards near Denver:
Adam's Apple Orchard and Country Store
42135 County Road 43, Ault
970-760-0279
Adam's Apple Orchard offers up to 148 apple varieties between its fifteen acres and on-site country store, which sources produce from other Colorado farms. Its partnerships are especially valuable this year, as a late freeze damaged around 90 percent of its own harvest and therefore, u-pick opportunities are unavailable this season. But stop by its market for a $25 peck of Western Slope-grown apples — without nearly as lengthy of a drive. This Ault attraction is an hour and fifteen minutes from Denver and is open Wednesdays through Sundays until November. Plan for a $5 parking fee and make plans to go back for its pumpkin field later this fall.
Garden Sweet
719 West Willox Lane, Fort Collins
Though better known for its pick-your-own flowers and berries, Garden Sweet offers a limited number of apple-picking reservations in Fort Collins each season. Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks, and its farm stand will continue selling seasonal fruits and veggies through September, plus goods from local cheesemakers, bakers and coffee roasters. Collect your haul during its Tuesday-through-Sunday operating hours.
Happy Apple Farm
1190 1st Street, Penrose
719-429-6300
Happy Apple Farm is located in Penrose, about an hour and 45 minutes south of Denver. Its apples are priced at $3.25 per pound, and picking is available on Fridays through Sundays until October 27. Admission is free, as are hayrides to the orchard and pumpkin patch. Stop by its country store for pre-picked apples from the Western Slope and fresh-pressed apple cider, plus applewood-smoked brisket and pulled pork. A visit guarantees autumn fun for the whole family, pups included.
Heckmann Hollow Orchards and Gardens
65295 US-50, Fowler
719-691-5862
Pick all forms of flowers and produce at Heckmann Hollow, an organic and solar-powered farm located just over two hours from Denver. Its orchard includes 1,000 trees, allowing visitors to pick peaches, plums, pears and nine apple varieties including Gala, Jonathan and McIntosh. A mix of fifty vegetables and herbs can also be collected from its garden, and housemade treats are available at its plant-based bakery located on site.
Third Street Apples
935 3rd Street, Penrose
719-372-6283
Third Street Apples is just down the road from Happy Apple Farm and features more than thirty varieties. Pick from trees bearing Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Autumn Crisp, Lura red and Jonathan apples, and reach for many others in the coming weeks. All types are priced at $3.25 per pound and the attraction does not charge for admission or parking. Visit between Thursday and Sunday through October, and consider chopping your pumpkin from the stem here, too.
Turner Farm and Apple Orchard
829 West Main Street, Buena Vista
The 52 apple trees at Turner Orchard were planted over a century ago, and today the farm and its five homestead buildings are a living history museum in Buena Vista. Visit during AppleFest on September 14 to enjoy apple picking and interactive demonstrations such as cider-making with a vintage apple press. Pony rides, lawn games, live music and an apple pie bake-off will add to the celebration. Turner Farm is roughly two and a quarter hours from Denver.
Worrell Family Farm and Orchard
36459 County Road 43, Eaton
970-396-5888
The 1,000-plus trees at Worrell Orchard far outnumber visitors at any given time. Wander its seven acres on Saturdays through late October, looking for designated rows that mark which apples are ripe and ready for picking. Currently, this includes Honeycrisps, Sweet Sixteens and Autumn Crisps, a tart cross between Golden Delicious and Monroe varieties. More than twenty types of apples become available throughout the season, all priced at $3 per pound. Admission is $10 per car; the farm is in Eaton, just over an hour northeast of Denver.
Ya Ya Farm and Orchard
6914 Ute Highway, Longmont
303-549-7447
Some made their u-pick plans months ago, and as in most years, picking reservations at Ya Ya Orchard sold out in August. But it’s still worth making the 45-minute drive to its Longmont farm and market stand, which sells all manner of apple goodness: cider doughnuts, fresh-baked pies, spiced cider and more. Other down-home dishes will be served during its Applefest celebrations on October 13 and 20, and daily operations will continue through November.