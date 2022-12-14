Art Attack: Last Chance for Art to Give

The holidays take over this week’s short and sweet art agenda, with a last chance to purchase local fine art and craft works for quality gifts. Co-op artists, students, bold independents, urban artists and fundraising galleries are offering affordable and interesting art for last-minute shopping — the D’art Gallery co-op, for instance, has two big shows, in-house artist talks and extra shopping days right up to Christmas Eve. And then there’s the rest.
Shop and show some love to our locals (or world-wide stars, like graffiti artist Peeta) at the following exhibitions and events.
Pirate Group Members’ Show/Art Auction
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, December 16, through January 1
Artist Reception: Friday, December 30, 6 to 10 p.m.
Pirate ends 2022 with a traditional member show. But this year, the gallery will also be auctioning off some of those member works online, beginning when the exhibition opens on December 16 and running through the December 30 reception. Peruse the silent auction spoils in person or online, or save hobnobbing with the artists for the finale, where you can get one last up-close look.
Member Show: All In
Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, December 15, through January 15
Opening Reception: Friday, December 16, 6 to 9 p.m.
Sync Gallery also ends the year, as the title All In suggests, with a seventeen-member showcase of artworks in all manner of mediums — 2D, 3D and in a variety of trademark styles. Attend the reception on December 16, or on First Friday in January.
Deck the Walls! Holiday Market
Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus
Friday, December 16, noon to 6 p.m.
Looking for affordable original art to give, with the added incentive of giving students a chance to feel the glory of earning money for their work? CU Denver’s College of Arts and Media is hosting a one-day holiday market on campus at the Emmanuel Gallery, showcasing work by CAM students and faculty. Win-win.
Champagne & Donuts: A Brunch Gala & Art Auction
Evans School Building, 1115 Acoma Street
Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free admission; RSVP at Eventbrite
The BRDG Project, still seeking the right spot and the funds to finance a new brick-and-mortar space, makes giving fun with Champagne & Donuts, a fancy brunch (yes, doughnuts are on the menu), and Art in the Round, a special sale of more than 100 works by 100 artists. All of the artworks, painted on twelve-inch rounds by an all-star cast of familiar local artists, are priced at $200. The event also includes music and dance performances, plus live painting by BRDG partner Michael Dowling, all for the price of nothing. That’s right, it’s free, but feel free to make a donation or buy some art. And, as gallery founders continue their search for a new home, they’ve secured good temporary spaces for the time being: See the group show Game, through January 31 at Modis in the City, and a new curated show will open in borrowed space at Next Gallery on January 4. Stay tuned.
Ravi Zupa Holiday Art Pop-Up
Tenn Street Coffee & Books, 4418 Tennyson Street
Saturday, December 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In-demand printmaker and eclectic artist Ravi Zupa will hole up at Tenn Street early on Saturday for a pop-up that’s heavy on giftable items and stocking stuffers, including his popular illustrated matchboxes, calendars, affordable art prints and other surprises. Rise and shine — it’s a coffeehouse, after all.
Luana Coonen and Joshua Wendler Trunk Shows
Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Saturday, December 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, December 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In Olde Town Arvada, Balefire Goods is hosting two days of jewelry trunk shows by metalsmiths Luana Coonen and Joshua Wendler, who also happen to be partners in life. Coonen’s pieces inspired by the surface of the moon are out of this world (as are her more traditional work, including gorgeous customized wedding rings), while Wendler’s delicate rings also stand out, along with his cool line of jewelry for gaming geeks and Star Wars disciples.
Peeta, Jack of All Trades
Ryan Joseph Gallery, 2647 West 38th Avenue
Saturday, December 17, through January 11
Opening Reception: Saturday, December 17, 5 to 11 p.m.
Ryan Joseph Gallery shows off work (with a “happy holidays” flourish) by international graffiti artist Peeta, with Jack of All Trades, the Venice-based wall writer’s first solo exhibition in Denver. Peeta specializes in dimensional anamorphic shapes, both painted and sculptural, a transmogrified fine-art offshoot from traditional street graffiti.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to [email protected].