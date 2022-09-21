Art Attack: Everything to See in Denver Galleries This Week

click to enlarge Lamp composed of art glass pieces designed 1903-1904 by Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959), glass with copper-plated zinc caming. Gift of Louis Newman and Justin Ferate; collection of Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art. Photo: Wes Magyar

click to enlarge Holly Nordeck and Cami Golofre collaborate on "Thicket," a new installation at the Storeroom. Courtesy of the Storeroom

click to enlarge Reassess Devon Dikeou's Mid-Career Smear and celebrate the equinox at the Dikeou Pop-Up. Courtesy of Dikeou Pop-up

click to enlarge JayCee Beyale, “Ni’hodootl’izh (Blue World/2nd World)” (details from an installation), acrylic on canvas. Courtesy of JayCee Beyale

Ana Maria Boter, “Pair Twist” (detail). Courtesy of Artworks Center for Contemporary Art

click to enlarge Joseph Coniff, "Panel Situation 6," 2022, enamel and pigment print on panel in artist frame. Joseph Coniff, Rule Gallery

click to enlarge Ben Shores shares his personal Colorado vibe at Spectra. Courtesy of Ben Shores

[email protected]

We have a short, concise list of gallery shows and activities this weekend, a variety of events that will suit different tastes.What’s your taste? Check the list and plan your menu.A gift of a glass-sided lamp launched the Kirkland’s 2022 thematic exhibition. Museum director Hugh Grant selected a series of objects from the collection, but the curation of those objects and supporting materials took a whole team to complete for the show that opened in June. Deputy curator Christopher Herron, curatorial associate Becca Goodrum and director of interpretation Maya Wright will take you behind the scenes of that process in a lecture you can see in person or access online. The show is on view through January 8.Enter the magical world of, a new window installation by versatile soft-sculpture artist Holly Nordeck and Meow Wolf artist Cami Golofre, opening Thursday at the Storeroom, where it will hang out until the end of the year. This one will be a feast for the imagination as well as a pretty, if unorthodox, picture for the coming holiday season.Celebrate the turn of another equinox at the Dikeou Pop-Up on Colfax Avenue with a renewed autumnal floral display, some new bits and pieces from Devon Dikeou’s ongoing exhibition,, and a new ice sculpture by Lizzi Bougatsos. The party also includes a new session of Dikeou’s literary series curated by Mairead Case, with readers Tess Brown-Lavoie, Phil Cordelli, André O. Hoilette and Ivan Levitt; DJ Gumshoe will be spinning tracks from the vinyl collection.Taos-based artist Eugene Stewart shows monotypes in a variety of abstract expressionism of his own invention that reveals a more concrete direction of exploration. New Art Gym member Emma Krantz hangs a series of portraits from photographs of strangers whose images reveal inner deepness. Krantz manipulates those images to express her own thoughts, and pairs them with meditative, abstracted landscapes., curated by the Dairy’s Drew Austin and artist JayCee Beyale, takes on what is perhaps the most essential global ecological issue human beings face on planet Earth: disappearing water resources. Six artists, including Beyale, interpret what’s at stake as governments lag behind the march of climate change by looking at changing rivers, landscapes, traditional interpretations, climate research and the personal. It’s food — make that drink — for thought.Loveland’s ambitious Artworks is more than studios and a gallery. It’s a community where collaboration is encouraged. And the parties? Those are for real. It’s only about an hour up the road on I-25, and well worth the trip. This weekend’s Square Foot Auction — which operates as an in-person silent auction at the opening night gala, with a week of online bidding following (helpful if you don’t make the drive) — helps keep the wheels at Artworks turning. Also ambitious is the pop-up show by Colombian artist Ana Maria Botero, which also opens at the gala. Botero’s work includes metal, glass and corrugated-cardboard sculptures and abstract landscapes inspired by aerial vistas from an airplane window, among other things; the show is on view through the closing party on September 30.Think of this show as a meeting of the minds for watercolorists across the nation. In its 49th year, it’s recognized as a top honor for all involved, with $10,000 of prize money divvied out after the jurist, Texas-based watermedia painter Soon Y. Warren, introduces the top six works via Zoom at the live opening in Evergreen. Warren took on nearly 500 submissions, paring them down to 62 works by artists from 25 states for the exhibition. You know it’s got to be good.Joseph Coniff, a perennial Rule favorite, brings his new show,, to the gallery, with work that reveals the culture shock advanced by manmade interventions on nature and the pristine in a simple yet complicated way. The images grew out of paper collages subsuming a rectangular sheet of altered photographic imagery with a solid-color overlay before graduating to larger, more dimensional painted works of the same composition. Meet Coniff at the reception; the show runs through November 5.The longtime Pirate known as Bug is back with another multimedia installation, this time bearing the theme of. We’re not certain what you will see at the gallery, but Bug usually hits a note parallel to the times we’re living through at the moment. Pirate’s associate members have gathered together for a group show in their gallery space this time.Twenty-five hometown artists fill the Spectra Art Space gallery, salon style, with urban, street, graffiti and psychedelic art this fall, beginning Saturday. The show operates as both a juried and a popular contest; the winner gets a solo show at Spectra later on. As usual, admission is free, or visitors can opt for various perks and/or a walkthrough of the space’s immersiveexperience.