Art Attack: First Friday Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend

So long, summer. Hello, First Friday! September in Denver is rarely fall-like, which means this month’s art-rich First Friday should be all smooth sailing and sunny skies. Luckily, there’s an abundance of fall gallery openings to match, even if they are jumping the gun on true autumn. Waiting for you this weekend: New Biennial art, a blockbuster at Robischon Gallery, Black art galore, a whole cluster of hip exhibitions from Dateline, Alto and Bell Projects, and new art from CHAC.
This is no time to sit around moping about the weather. Go check some of these tips off your list:
Zsudayka Nzinga Artist Talk
Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center, 2636 Welton Street
Wednesday, August 31, 7 to 9 p.m.
A native Denverite now living and working in Washington, D.C., success story Zsudayka Nzinga approaches her artist life holistically, sharing her gift freely in beautiful collage paintings of Black life, and as a teacher and a street-level cultural anthropologist who weaves African traditions into her work. Nzinga is back in Colorado this week as the featured artist at The Beauty of Blackness, a big showcase of contemporary Black artists popping up over the weekend in Fort Collins (more on that below). But first she’ll get back to her Denver roots at Brother Jeff’s with an artist talk, in conversation with local arts backer Helen Littlejohn.
La inclusión de mi raza (The inclusion of my race)
Tail Tracks Plaza, 1550 Wewatta Street
Thursday, September 1, through November 13; public viewing hours: Friday, September 2, through November 13
Opening Reception: Thursday, September 1, 4 to 7 p.m.; RSVP on Facebook
In curatorial collaboration with the Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum, the Biennial of the Americas will unveil La inclusión de mi raza (The inclusion of my race), a temporary sculpture by Guadalajara-based artist Gabriel Rico, who sought to create a visual Tower of Babel using disparate objects donated by Denverites. Ironically, its end mission is to bring people together. Rico’s finished work actually comprises five totems overlaid by augmented reality (via phone app) located in Tail Tracks Plaza, the final puzzle piece of the Union Station-area redevelopment. It’s part of an overarching program called Edge Effect, which will include a series of events yet to be announced (keep up with news here). While the art can be viewed anytime, visits during public hours, Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., include access to an informational shipping container.
Halim Al Karim, Procession
Group show: John Buck, Luo Brothers, Scott Chamberlin, Fang Lijun, Barbara Takenaga, Judy Pfaff, Linda Fleming, Katy Stone and Mary Ehrin, Mining Form + Meaning
Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street
Thursday, September 1, through October 29
Opening Reception: Thursday, September 1, 6 to 8 p.m.
Robischon Gallery goes big for fall with some astonishing new sculptures of fiberglass molded over metal from Iraqi photographer and sculptor Halim Al Karim. In keeping with the metallic theme, a group exhibition by some Robischon favorites called Mining Form + Meaning focuses on works in various mediums involving the use of metallic finishes. It’s going to be a sparkly — and very good — evening at Robischon on Thursday night.
PINKPROGRESSION: Synergy
O’Sullivan Art Gallery, Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard
Through September 23
Opening Reception: Thursday, September 1, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Artist Talk: Thursday, September 15, 7 p.m.
PINKPROGRESSION is back — and just in time, it seems, as a woman’s work is never done, especially when it comes to politics and women's rights. The local collective of mostly women artists presents Synergy, an exhibition of eight collaborative works created for a larger spread of shows in 2020, at the O’Sullivan Art Gallery at Regis College.
Margaret Kasahara: Notable
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Thursday, September 1, through December 18
Opening Reception: Friday, September 9, 5 to 8 p.m.
Virtual Tour With Margaret Kasahara: Monday, September 12, noon; register in advance at Eventbrite for link
Colorado Springs artist Margaret Kasahara brings her humble Japanese aesthetic to the McNichols Building to kick off a slow rollout of new fall shows that continues the following weekend. Working with sparse pencil drawings with designs involving thread, toothpicks or grains of rice, a dollop of gold leaf or a shape meticulously burnt into rag paper, Kasahara channels simplicity, light and a serene meditational vibe.
The Beauty of Blackness
Foothills Mall, 165 Fairway Lane, 5750 DTC Parkway #210, Fort Collins
Thursday, September 1, through Sunday, September 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Artist Reception: Friday, September 2, 6 to 9 p.m.
The show’s title says it all: The Beauty of Blackness is about living and celebrating Blackness through art. This year’s exhibition in Fort Collins brings works by artists working nationally and even internationally to Colorado, but also to the world, via online streaming on various platforms. Artist Zsudayka Nzinga, who started out in Denver, is the featured face of The Beauty of Blackness in 2022, joined by a hand-selected group juried into the show by Alpha M. Bruton, a Chicago art consultant and an artist herself.
Spot On #3
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, September 1, through September 25
Opening Reception: Friday, September 9, 5 to 8 p.m.
The national juried show Spot On #3 returns to D’art for a third year, with K Contemporary owner/gallerist Doug Kacena handling the judging. Rather than pinning a specific theme onto the artwork submitted, Spot On asks artists to first qualitatively judge their own art by entering what they consider to be their best works. Does that make more or less work for the adjudicator? You’ll have to ask Kacena at the opening.
Rhiannon Alpers, Further Afield
Gail Watson, BOOM, in the North Gallery
Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, September 1, through September 25
First Friday: Friday, September 2, 5 to 9 p.m.
Artist Reception: Saturday, September 10, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Last Look: Sunday, September 28, 1 to 4 p.m.
Step in from D’art Gallery next door, and you’ll find a nice spread of works by sensitive pinhole photographer Mike Herburger, along with works by talented book artist Rhiannon Alpers inspired by pioneering women naturalists. Gail Watson shows wood paintings overlaid with pastel and foil in the North Gallery.
Art at Edgewater: Cody Kuehl
Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Thursday, September 1, through September 30
New West artist Cody Kuehl, already familiar to Edgewater folks for his wall mural back in the retail corridors, brings a selection of his neo-cowboy daydreams to the food-and-retail marketplace’s gallery wall, just inside the main entrance. Get an eyeful...and lunch.
We Were All So Very Beautiful: The Collected Works of Kaitlyn Tucek
Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street
Friday, September 2, through September 30
Opening Reception: Friday, September 2, 6 to 11 p.m.
Dateline places multidisciplinary Denver artist Kaitlyn Tucek center stage in September with a spread of work explaining what makes her so wonderful. Her paintings drift back and forth between drawing and painting to present a visual diary of the small, meaningful moments of everyday life, celebrating human connections. Evocative and impressionistic, Tucek’s imagery offers a dreamy walk into the good life. As Tucek remarked about it on Instagram, “Let’s party in the living room!” Because, you know, Dateline Gallery is actually a living room.
Mike Gallegos, Harrison Nealey and Leon Loucheur, Participation Trophies
Alto Gallery, ArtPark, 1900 35th Street, Suite B
Friday, September 2, through October 1
Opening Reception: Friday, September 2, 6 to 10 p.m.
Artist/curator Max Kauffman (aka neü folk) stepped in at Alto to mount a fall show by three artists who came up over time from the street to the galleries, learning the ropes along the way through the work of wall writing, muraling, junk collecting and other underground concerns. Mike Gallegos, Leon Loucheur and Harrison Nealey will not only share the space, but their works will look mighty cozy side by side.
Stow Miller, Bricks and Mortars
Bell Projects, 2822 East 17th Avenue
Friday, September 2, through September 25
Opening Reception: Friday, September 2, 6 to 10 p.m.
Artist Talk: Wednesday, September 14, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Emerging artist Stow Miller is young, with a good eye for compelling imagery that clashes with intention, well wrought within a single canvas. A little pop/pop-surrealist and a little disturbing, the result is a write-your-own-story deal figuring out what he means by this juxtaposition or that uncomfortable twist of storytelling, but the press info suggests that those differing personal narratives might make for good conversations in the gallery. We agree.
Rising: CHAC Member Show
Chicano Humanities and Arts Council, 1560 Teller Street
Friday, September 2, through October 7
Opening Reception: Friday, September 2, 5 to 9 p.m.
Closing Reception: Friday, October 7, 5 to 9 p.m.
CHAC welcomes fall with its first member show in the new Lakewood gallery, giving viewers a chance to note the variety of artists still working to keep the CHAC mission of preserving the tradition of Chicanx art alive and well, adding to the gallery’s 44-year legacy. See what the gallery community has done with its new space and give support to the new guard.
New Works by Adrienne DeLoe
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood
Wednesday, August 31, through October 2
Opening Reception: Friday, September 2, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Adrienne DeLoe’s work merging science and fine art, and made with insect parts, bones, skulls, shells and other biological elements left behind in death, might not be for everyone at first look. But take a second look, and you’ll begin seeing what DeLoe sees in close-up — intricate textures, colors and patterns created by nature — before mounting her strangely beautiful Frankenstein subjects in a frame. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but these examples of sculptural matter go like hotcakes.
Megan Bray, new sculptures and paintings
Heather Bartunek, guest artist
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, September 2, through September 18
Opening Reception: Friday, September 2, 6 to 10 p.m.
Catalyst Performance: Friday, September 9, 7 to 9 p.m.
At Pirate, Charles Livingston closes up his time as a gallery member by revisiting a 2018 installation about the meditative nature of repetitive actions with a new take, Catalyst 2,000,000, which will include a performative element scheduled a week after the opening. It’s a happening you won’t want to miss. Meanwhile, Megan Bray presents dark new sculptures and paintings born of the difficulties we’ve all experienced over a period of a few years, and Heather Bartunek guests.
Arte Nuevo: Mpek
BuCu West, 4200 Morrison Road
Opening Reception: Friday, September 2, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
BuCu West fetes artist Miguel Ortiz, aka urban artist and muralist Mpek, who will be bringing along some $10 prints to the table, as well as original paintings, on First Friday in Westwood. While you’re there looking for bargains or adding to your collection, enjoy live painting by Felipe Dominguez, tarot readings by Javi and River Valentine, and snacks and beverages.
Safe Zone
Art Contained Del Sol, 3058 West 55th Avenue
Friday, September 2, through September 25
Opening Reception: Friday, September 2, 5 to 9 p.m.
CHAC is going so strong, the gallery has two separate shows on First Friday this month. The second, Safe Zone, is curated by an all-woman committee (Debra Scarpella, Geraldina Lawson, Arlette Lucero, Angela Ramirez and Rebecca Rozales), who asked artists to define their expectations of a safe space as creatives and human beings. The show is up most of September in a shipping container gallery north of Denver’s Regis neighborhood. After the opening, studio hours are September 9, 4 to 6 p.m.; September 16, 5 to 9 p.m. and September 24, noon to 2 p.m.
Elizabeth Kurtak
RPO Framing & Gallery, 1588 South Pearl Street
Opening Reception: Friday, September 2, 6 to 9 p.m.
Winter Park artist Elizabeth Kurtak comes down to Old South Pearl Street with a load of her peaceful floral and ski-country-friendly watercolors. Wander the retail and restaurant corridor and come sit a while at RPO to enjoy the art and live music by friend of the gallery Jeff Keefer.
