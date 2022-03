Art Attack: Mo'Print and First Friday Openings Fill Denver Galleries This Weekend

click to enlarge Dona Laurita, "Tsunami." Dona Laurita

click to enlarge Sally Elliott, "Corazon con Ojos de Pescado." Sally Elliott

click to enlarge Alli Lemon, digital collage of JMW Turner’s "Snow Storm - Hannibal And His Army Crossing The Alps" and drawn imagery, 2021. Alli Lemon

click to enlarge Nicolę Banowetz brings her giant inflatables too Understudy in March. Nicole Banowetz

click to enlarge Catch this installation by Stuart Sachs of the Chant Cooperative. Stuart Sachs

click to enlarge Meet James-Allan Holmes and his expressionist paintings at RPO Gallery. Courtesy of James-Allan Holmes

click to enlarge Bryan Dahlberg captures the National Western Stock Show parade in print. Bryan Dahlberg

click to enlarge A selection of works from the Mo'Print show Women of Printmaking. Courtesy of 40 West Gallery

click to enlarge Learning to block print at Access Gallery. Access Gallery

André Ramos-Woodard, “BL!NG,” 2020, digital illustration, chalk, colored pencil and watercolor on inkjet print. André Ramos-Woodard

A collaborative work from Julio Alejandro & Friends, "The Sky Is Sometimes Pink." Julio Alejandro and Mario Zoots

click to enlarge Chris DeKnikker's ”Reunion,” which won Best in Show in Art of the State. Robert Delaney

click to enlarge See cone cutter Frank Kwiatkowski at work during his opening reception at Pablo's on Sixth Avenue. Courtesy of Frank Kwiatkowski

First Friday in March is bustin’ out all over like a cluster of crocuses in spring, not only bringing a load of new shows everywhere, but bolstering them with Month of Printmaking exhibitions on every level. As long as the weather holds, there’s no excuse for staying home, artsy people.Valkarie members Dona Laurita, a photographer, and mixed-media artist Megan Morgan show under the bannerin March. Laurita offers beautiful photographic collage works that evoke memory and loss through ocean imagery, while Morgan’s work, inspired by thoughts about human behavior during pandemic times, layers textiles, rice paper and print ink in blue and white tones. In particular, one enormous 88-by-270-inch piece, printed on muslin fabric and hung in a delicate wave from ceiling to floor, exemplifies the reach of her craft. In a nod to Mo’Print 2022, guest artist Lucy Holtsnider contributes a letterpress print series of colorful bird and flower imagery.The Kirkland kicks off a year-long focus on Frank Lloyd Wright this week with, featuring a pair of iconic Wright windows (or “light screens,” as the architect called them) that will be donated in April to the Darwin D. Martin House in Buffalo, New York, as a puzzle piece in the structure’s ongoing restoration. It coincides with the first of four Frank Lloyd Wright lectures scheduled throughout 2022 in conjunction with this showcase, as well as the more comprehensive, a decorative-art exhibition that opens in July.Colorado artist Sally Elliott boasts a decades-long career along the Front Range as an art educator, founding member of Front Range Women in the Visual Arts and a member of Spark Gallery, Denver’s oldest cooperative, which she joined just a few years after its inception. But it’s her work — art based on the stuff of globe-hopping dream stories, heavily layered with mixed media — that will represent her long-term influence in the regional art community at RedLine’s retrospective,. That influence will be further examined, along with the power of friendship, in another show,, a collection of works by 27 of Elliott’s fellow artists, students and peers.For this month’s exhibition at the art-mentoring program PlatteForum, young ArtLab interns were set free to create their own show without a resident artist to guide them. When it opens this weekend,will teach adults to never underestimate the wisdom and creativity of teens on a mission. The interns tackled social justice topics such as gun control, climate change and identity as the basis for the show, a wild collage of work created through experimentation and brain power.Dairy curator Drew Austin selected four artists from our region and as far away as Honolulu for, a deep dive into intuitional art, a combination of the personal and the exploratory. It’s thinking work on both ends: While imagining the artist pouring thoughts and mediums together to build a composition, the viewer might want to spend some time contemplating the finished imagery. Let Paula Gasparini-Santos, Alli Lemon, Emily McIlroy and Sarah Darlene Palmeri draw you into their private worlds.Colorado sculptor Nicole Banowetz has garnered an international following for her hand-sewn large-scale inflatable sculptures that can be lit from within, provide a surface for projections or simply represent the microscopic in grander dimensions. At Understudy, Banowetz considers the human body, and how we’ve become hyper-aware of its pros and cons during the pandemic.In Lakewood’s 40 West Arts District, Mardi Gras gets tangled up with 2022's first Colfax Art Crawl First Friday, making for a bang-up night on the town. The Denver Brass will be blasting its horns through every corner of this creative district off Colfax, where art spaces will welcome the party as it passes through, offering make-and-take crafts, Mardi Gras beads, face painting and more. Find a district gallery map with links to each space here. D3 Arts, the original founding organization of the Westwood Arts District, recently opened a building of its own along the Morrison Road strip, but on First Friday, it’s throwing a two-part fiesta that will get you walking up and down the street, discovering new holes in the wall. First, the exhibitiona showcase for local tattoo artists who’ve traded skin for more traditional art-making surfaces, opens for art-viewing on the Rise Westwood campus. Then walk down the road to D3 to join an album-release event for, the latest music from Denver’s Original iLLs. The band will play a couple of sets and host an album-listening party in between.Chant Cooperative, a floating collective of local artists doing their own marketing, hosts a member showcase amid First Friday festivities in the Art District on Santa Fe. The fare varies far and wide, from landscapes to the experimental, and it enforces the feeling one gets from giving a young artist a foothold. Special musical guest Bolonium and DJ Montez the Great handle the music.Hard to believe, but you can score some original art for free at almost any First Friday in Olde Town. Art Drop, an annual event in the metro area, has gone monthly in the Arvada entertainment and retail district, where art by locals is hidden throughout Olde Town and free to lucky finders who uncover the treasure. After 6 p.m. on Friday, check the Instagram page for photo hints; you can also announce a find on the page @artdroparvada and tag the artist, as well. And if you get hungry or thirsty, or just want to step in out of the cold/heat, you’re already in the right place.Abstract painter James-Allan Holmes shows off his large, splashy canvases on the walls of RPO Framing & Gallery on South Pearl Street. The evening will include original acoustic guitar performances by Angie Neslin of the Dominican-based band La Rafaga.Lapis, a stalwart on Tennyson Street through all its changes, serves upjust in time for Mo’Print, with new wood cuts, block prints, lithographs and photogravure works by Lapis owner Michael Rieger and photographer Bryan Dahlberg.40 West turns its eye on women printmakers for Mo’Print, with a comprehensive collection of local artists curated by Sue Crosby Doyle and Katie Hoffman, who are local artists and printmakers themselves. Relief, etching, monotype, collagraph and photopolymer intaglio techniques will all be represented, as well as some combinations thereof. On Saturday, March 5, Sue Oehme of Oehme Graphics in Steamboat Springs will give a free printing workshop from noon to 4 p.m., if you want to learn from a pro.Woman’s Caucus for Art Colorado offers another dimension of women in printmaking with the member show, curated by WCACO’s Jenn Merz and Annette Coleman. Again, this is a broad look at techniques and the breadth of printmaking imagery, from a female perspective.Three lucky artists at Access Gallery, which serves differently abled people through the arts, had the good luck to work with mentor printmaker Taiko Chandler , who took them through the steps of block printing — including some works that were printed using alphabet blocks — for a Mo’Print exhibition.Denver’s newest immersive bar (yes, we have more than one), Beacon, welcomes First Friday in RiNo with an art market that will be ongoing every month, with more than twenty artists peddling new work while you dance and drink. This market is free from 4 to 9 p.m., but if you hang there after 10 p.m., there’s a dance party with a $10 cover at the door.Leon Gallery hangs a winner, elevated by visual Black humor and the smart social justice flag waved by queer, Black, Texas-based artist André Ramos-Woodard. Ramos-Woodard fearlessly addresses his topics by juxtaposing and collaging racist cartoons and pro-Black tropes or imagery together to emphasize his reality as a Black man; the result is upfront truth-telling.Known for his Basquiat-like mark-making, Julio Alejandro is also an enthusiastic collaborationist, which sounds like a lot of fun, given the style and subject matter. His show at Bell Projects celebrates the bounty of those collaborations with nearly 25 Denver artists. See if you can guess who was involved in each work without reading the credits.Join Lindsey Bell and Ilan Gutin, the membership and programming team at Art Gym, when they step out to three area art spaces. Meet at the Arvada Center at 3 p.m. to view the triennialsurvey of Colorado artists, unquestionably one of the region’s most important exhibitions (and one of its most pleasing). Then it’s on to the independent curatorial project Friend of a Friend Gallery, run by Lauren Hartog and Derrick Velasquez in the stately Evans School building near the Denver Art Museum, and finally, Bell Projects on East 17th Avenue, to see the exhibition mentioned directly above. Sounds like a plan.It wouldn’t be Mo’Print without a show by Frank Kwiatkowski, a pedicab driver who in 1999 began carving up traffic cones to print poster imagery depicting street people, autobiographical stories inspired by his fight with diabetes and pedicab adventures. Usually, you only can buy his work on his website — or during a pedicab ride through downtown streets.