Art Attack: Mo'Print and First Friday Openings Fill Denver Galleries This Weekend

First Friday in March is bustin’ out all over like a cluster of crocuses in spring, not only bringing a load of new shows everywhere, but bolstering them with Month of Printmaking exhibitions on every level. As long as the weather holds, there’s no excuse for staying home, artsy people.
Dona Laurita and Megan Morgan, Waves
Guest Artist: Lucy Holtsnider
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood
Wednesday, March 2, through March 27
Opening Reception: Friday, March 4, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Valkarie members Dona Laurita, a photographer, and mixed-media artist Megan Morgan show under the banner Waves in March. Laurita offers beautiful photographic collage works that evoke memory and loss through ocean imagery, while Morgan’s work, inspired by thoughts about human behavior during pandemic times, layers textiles, rice paper and print ink in blue and white tones. In particular, one enormous 88-by-270-inch piece, printed on muslin fabric and hung in a delicate wave from ceiling to floor, exemplifies the reach of her craft. In a nod to Mo’Print 2022, guest artist Lucy Holtsnider contributes a letterpress print series of colorful bird and flower imagery.
Returning Wright: Repatriating Two Martin House Windows
Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, 1201 Bannock Street
Thursday, March 3, through mid-April
Lecture Series: Jack Quinan, “A Window Into Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie House Vision,” Thursday, March 3, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kirkland Museum. Admission is $25 to $35; reserve in-person access here and virtual tickets here.
The Kirkland kicks off a year-long focus on Frank Lloyd Wright this week with Returning Wright: Repatriating Two Martin House Windows, featuring a pair of iconic Wright windows (or “light screens,” as the architect called them) that will be donated in April to the Darwin D. Martin House in Buffalo, New York, as a puzzle piece in the structure’s ongoing restoration. It coincides with the first of four Frank Lloyd Wright lectures scheduled throughout 2022 in conjunction with this showcase, as well as the more comprehensive Frank Lloyd Wright Inside the Walls, a decorative-art exhibition that opens in July.
Sally Elliott Retrospective: Dissonant Harmony: A Life in Art
Dreaming My Dreams Exhibition
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
Friday, March 4, through April 10
Opening Reception: Friday, March 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
Colorado artist Sally Elliott boasts a decades-long career along the Front Range as an art educator, founding member of Front Range Women in the Visual Arts and a member of Spark Gallery, Denver’s oldest cooperative, which she joined just a few years after its inception. But it’s her work — art based on the stuff of globe-hopping dream stories, heavily layered with mixed media — that will represent her long-term influence in the regional art community at RedLine’s retrospective, Dissonant Harmony: A Life in Art. That influence will be further examined, along with the power of friendship, in another show, Dreaming My Dreams, a collection of works by 27 of Elliott’s fellow artists, students and peers.
ArtLab, Listen to Our Cries
PlatteForum, Savoy at Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe Street, Unit 102
Friday, March 4, through March 18
Opening Event: Friday, March 4, 6 to 8 p.m.
For this month’s exhibition at the art-mentoring program PlatteForum, young ArtLab interns were set free to create their own show without a resident artist to guide them. When it opens this weekend, Listen to Our Cries will teach adults to never underestimate the wisdom and creativity of teens on a mission. The interns tackled social justice topics such as gun control, climate change and identity as the basis for the show, a wild collage of work created through experimentation and brain power.
Presentiment: An Exploration of Intuition Throughout the Artistic Process
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Friday, March 4, through April 9
Opening Reception: Friday, March 4, 5 to 8 p.m.
Dairy curator Drew Austin selected four artists from our region and as far away as Honolulu for Presentiment, a deep dive into intuitional art, a combination of the personal and the exploratory. It’s thinking work on both ends: While imagining the artist pouring thoughts and mediums together to build a composition, the viewer might want to spend some time contemplating the finished imagery. Let Paula Gasparini-Santos, Alli Lemon, Emily McIlroy and Sarah Darlene Palmeri draw you into their private worlds.
Nicole Banowetz, This Body Overwhelms
Understudy, 890 C 14th Street
Friday, March 4, through March 27
Opening Reception: Friday, March 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
Colorado sculptor Nicole Banowetz has garnered an international following for her hand-sewn large-scale inflatable sculptures that can be lit from within, provide a surface for projections or simply represent the microscopic in grander dimensions. At Understudy, Banowetz considers the human body, and how we’ve become hyper-aware of its pros and cons during the pandemic.
Colfax Art Crawl: Mardi Gras
40 West Arts District, West Colfax Avenue corridor, between Pierce Street and Wadsworth Boulevard
Friday, March 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
In Lakewood’s 40 West Arts District, Mardi Gras gets tangled up with 2022's first Colfax Art Crawl First Friday, making for a bang-up night on the town. The Denver Brass will be blasting its horns through every corner of this creative district off Colfax, where art spaces will welcome the party as it passes through, offering make-and-take crafts, Mardi Gras beads, face painting and more. Find a district gallery map with links to each space here.
City Love
Rise Westwood, 3738 Morrison Road
The Original iLLs album release
D3 Arts, 3632 Morrison Road
Friday, March 4, 5 to 9 p.m.
D3 Arts, the original founding organization of the Westwood Arts District, recently opened a building of its own along the Morrison Road strip, but on First Friday, it’s throwing a two-part fiesta that will get you walking up and down the street, discovering new holes in the wall. First, the exhibition City Love, a showcase for local tattoo artists who’ve traded skin for more traditional art-making surfaces, opens for art-viewing on the Rise Westwood campus. Then walk down the road to D3 to join an album-release event for Juanita, the latest music from Denver’s Original iLLs. The band will play a couple of sets and host an album-listening party in between.
Chant Cooperative, Future Place
UnderState Design Studio, 863 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, March 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
Chant Cooperative, a floating collective of local artists doing their own marketing, hosts a member showcase amid First Friday festivities in the Art District on Santa Fe. The fare varies far and wide, from landscapes to the experimental, and it enforces the feeling one gets from giving a young artist a foothold. Special musical guest Bolonium and DJ Montez the Great handle the music.
Art Drop Arvada
Olde Town Arvada, Ralston Road to Grandview Avenue, between Yukon Street and Wadsworth Boulevard
Friday, March 4, 6 p.m.
Hard to believe, but you can score some original art for free at almost any First Friday in Olde Town. Art Drop, an annual event in the metro area, has gone monthly in the Arvada entertainment and retail district, where art by locals is hidden throughout Olde Town and free to lucky finders who uncover the treasure. After 6 p.m. on Friday, check the Instagram page for photo hints; you can also announce a find on the page @artdroparvada and tag the artist, as well. And if you get hungry or thirsty, or just want to step in out of the cold/heat, you’re already in the right place.
Lifelines: James-Allan Holmes
RPO Framing & Gallery, 1588 South Pearl Street
Friday, March 4, through March 31
Opening Reception: Friday, March 4, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Abstract painter James-Allan Holmes shows off his large, splashy canvases on the walls of RPO Framing & Gallery on South Pearl Street. The evening will include original acoustic guitar performances by Angie Neslin of the Dominican-based band La Rafaga.
Lapis Gallery, 3971 Tennyson Street
Friday, March 4, through April 30
Opening Reception: Friday, March 4, 6 to 10 p.m.
Lapis, a stalwart on Tennyson Street through all its changes, serves up Hot Off the Press just in time for Mo’Print, with new wood cuts, block prints, lithographs and photogravure works by Lapis owner Michael Rieger and photographer Bryan Dahlberg.
Women of Printmaking
40 West Gallery, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood
Wednesday, March 2, through March 26
Opening Reception: Friday, March 4, 5 to 9 p.m.
Artist Reception and Talk: Saturday, March 26, 2 to 4 p.m.
40 West turns its eye on women printmakers for Mo’Print, with a comprehensive collection of local artists curated by Sue Crosby Doyle and Katie Hoffman, who are local artists and printmakers themselves. Relief, etching, monotype, collagraph and photopolymer intaglio techniques will all be represented, as well as some combinations thereof. On Saturday, March 5, Sue Oehme of Oehme Graphics in Steamboat Springs will give a free printing workshop from noon to 4 p.m., if you want to learn from a pro.
Woman’s Caucus for Art Colorado Chapter, Inked & Numbered
Mint & Serif Coffee House, 7310 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, March 4, through March 27
Opening Reception: Friday, March 4, 6 to 10 p.m.
Woman’s Caucus for Art Colorado offers another dimension of women in printmaking with the member show Inked & Numbered, curated by WCACO’s Jenn Merz and Annette Coleman. Again, this is a broad look at techniques and the breadth of printmaking imagery, from a female perspective.
Woodblock Print
Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, March 4, through March 26
Opening Reception: Friday, March 4, 6 to 9 p.m.
Three lucky artists at Access Gallery, which serves differently abled people through the arts, had the good luck to work with mentor printmaker Taiko Chandler, who took them through the steps of block printing — including some works that were printed using alphabet blocks — for a Mo’Print exhibition.
First Friday Art Market
The Beacon, 2854 Larimer Street
Friday, March 4, 4 to 9 p.m.
Denver’s newest immersive bar (yes, we have more than one), Beacon, welcomes First Friday in RiNo with an art market that will be ongoing every month, with more than twenty artists peddling new work while you dance and drink. This market is free from 4 to 9 p.m., but if you hang there after 10 p.m., there’s a dance party with a $10 cover at the door.
André Ramos-Woodard, BLACK SNAFU (Situation Niggas: All Fucked Up)
Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue
Saturday, March 5, through April 16
Leon Gallery hangs a winner, elevated by visual Black humor and the smart social justice flag waved by queer, Black, Texas-based artist André Ramos-Woodard. Ramos-Woodard fearlessly addresses his topics by juxtaposing and collaging racist cartoons and pro-Black tropes or imagery together to emphasize his reality as a Black man; the result is upfront truth-telling.
Julio Alejandro & Friends, The Sky Is Sometimes Pink
Bell Projects, 2822 East 17th Avenue
Saturday, March 5, through March 20
Opening Reception: Saturday, March 5, 6 to 10 p.m.
Known for his Basquiat-like mark-making, Julio Alejandro is also an enthusiastic collaborationist, which sounds like a lot of fun, given the style and subject matter. His show at Bell Projects celebrates the bounty of those collaborations with nearly 25 Denver artists. See if you can guess who was involved in each work without reading the credits.
Art Gym Gallery Crawl
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Friend of a Friend Gallery, Evans School, 1115 Acoma Street, Suite #234
Bell Projects, 2822 East 17th Avenue
Saturday, March 5, 3 to 6 p.m.
Join Lindsey Bell and Ilan Gutin, the membership and programming team at Art Gym, when they step out to three area art spaces. Meet at the Arvada Center at 3 p.m. to view the triennial Art of the State survey of Colorado artists, unquestionably one of the region’s most important exhibitions (and one of its most pleasing). Then it’s on to the independent curatorial project Friend of a Friend Gallery, run by Lauren Hartog and Derrick Velasquez in the stately Evans School building near the Denver Art Museum, and finally, Bell Projects on East 17th Avenue, to see the exhibition mentioned directly above. Sounds like a plan.
Pablo’s Coffee, 630 East Sixth Avenue
Through April 30
Opening Reception: Saturday, March 5, 2 to 4 p.m.
It wouldn’t be Mo’Print without a show by Frank Kwiatkowski, a pedicab driver who in 1999 began carving up traffic cones to print poster imagery depicting street people, autobiographical stories inspired by his fight with diabetes and pedicab adventures. Usually, you only can buy his work on his website — or during a pedicab ride through downtown streets.
