Art Attack: All the Best Art Shows to See in Denver and Beyond

It’s unfortunate that some of our favorite art openings and events are located in distant parts of the state, such as Ridgway’s Space to Create grand opening and a contemporary take on the Buffalo Soldiers by artists down in Fort Garland. But it may as well be First Friday for 40 West, with several co-op shows debuting; there's also the first-ever Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design alumni show, and RedLine continues its salute to Indigenous artists with an exhibition by Arthur Short Bull.Whether the drive is long or short — or to be postponed — there’s no reason not to see art this weekend. Here’s where to go:Granted, this would be a perfect way to spend a late afternoon/early evening if you are visiting the faraway paradise of Colorado’s San Juan Mountains. But it’s a significant nod to the state’s designated Creative Districts, which pop up in spots both urban and remote. Ridgway’s will celebrate its first ten years by cutting the ribbon on the new Artspace Space to Create artist community, which solidifies the town’s FUSE Creative Main Street project. It’s a big deal. Should you find your way to Ridgway in time, have a peek at the new development and enjoy music, food, art, poetry and high-flying aerialists at the opening bash. If not, It will be there to see when you are.Spark packs in three member solos when shows change this week, with showcases for Deborah Bryon, who explores what it’s been like to return to the politically divisive outside world after COVID; sculptor Gary Manuel, whose mixed-media works combine wood, metal, recycled materials and fiberglass; and a series of mirrored Mylar Plexiglas paintings and cubes with geometric patterns by Annalee Schorr. Note that the formal opening reception is on Friday, June 30.RedLine continues its Roots Radical exhibition series with the work of Oglala Lakota Arthur Short Bull, who grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation but now dwells in beautiful La Veta, Colorado.focuses on the recurring character of Wind Woman, who symbolizes the decimation of Indigenous life and traditions, including references to Wounded Knee. His interest in this history rises from his heritage, as it was preserved by his ancestor Amos Bad Heart Bull, who fought with Crazy Horse and later recorded his tribal story in a ledger book. Short Bull continues the storytelling through his own watercolor paintings and poetry.RMCAD’s first alumni exhibition (destined to become an annual event) has been a long time coming, considering that the school has been around since it was founded by Philip J. Steele sixty years ago. For a start, the show will honor ten 21st-century graduates — some who have taken the fine-art path, while others launched their own commercial-art businesses. But they all exhibit excellence in the follow-through, which is why you should see this show.Pirate’s first summer opening branches out in all directions. Brian Cavanaugh contributes mixed-media sculptures of human bodies made from organic plant materials over a wire armature (think Arcimboldo, only wild and weedy); Leo Franco brings new wood sculptures as modernist constructions; and guest artist Bruce Thorn goes overboard as a storyteller with, a tale of telepathic intergalactic love rendered in small oils and on vintage hubcaps. That will be a sight to see.Several shows are debuting at the Hub at 40 West, including double solos at Core. Deborah Abbott's fun wall assemblages forare meant to encourage good-natured self-reflection. Meanwhile, glass-art maestra Maria Valentina Sheets’s kiln-fired glass paintings take up more contentious issues on the theme of anarchy. Incidentally, Sheets has recently been commissioned by Judy Chicago to create a stained-glass version of her painting “Queen Elizabeth.”Edge opens two solos, including paintings of flora by Alane Holsteen and a collection spanning twenty years of pop art and other works in reaction to two decades of news stories, from 9/11 to the present, by Kelly Pierce.At Next Gallery, Matt Lay’sreferences Joseph Campbell’s version of a hero’s transformative epic journey as it might relate to our own lives, while Rebecca Yaffe’s monoprints are immersed in design, pattern and mastery of medium, free of philosophy.is a group show by gallery artists.The RiNo ArtPark will be hopping when the RiNo Summer Art Market drops in on Saturday, with live DJ spins, Crazy Golf, a noon family storytime at the Ragland Library and a sweet duo of food trucks. Concurrently, ArtPark’s new Truss House performance stage will be offering tours and, a dance theater work by Odd Knock Productions (4:30 and 7:30 p.m.; tickets, $20, at Eventbrite ). But — no surprise — the art is the highlight of the afternoon, with work by more than thirty queer artists to celebrate Pride.Yard Art is making one big statement this summer with a huge, two-day outdoor art sale sporting a lineup of twenty local artists, some familiar from past Yard Art events and some new names, too. A group of young musicians from New Cottage Arts will perform live beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, if you like to listen while you art.Threyda will fête Bay Area psychedelic visionary artist Jonathan Solter, a live painter and muralist whose specialty is inspired by higher dimensional travel, ancient civilizations and animism, with a one-night ticketed party offering a signed print and free food and drink for the $25 entrance fee. Solter is hanging solo works and others created in collaboration with Seth McMahon for the event.Fort Garland may be a hike from Denver, but the region has a history that goes back centuries, including one not everyone knows about: Beginning in 1866, the 9th Cavalry Black regiment of the nation’s first Buffalo Soldiers was stationed at the fort. Ironically, the soldiers, many of them former slaves, were utilized at the front line of the Indian Wars.Their story will be reinterpreted through art created for, a new exhibit opening this weekend at History Colorado’s Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center. The show was organized by Chip Thomas, aka Jetsonorama, a physician and artist known for wheat-pasting buildings with Native-inspired photos for his Painted Desert Project, which began in Navajo Nation, where he practiced medicine and has since spread to other Indigenous enclaves. Thomas enlisted artists Esther Belin, Mahogany L. Browne, Rosie Carter, Gaia, Andre Leon Gray, Theodore Harris and Tom Judd to help him tell the Buffalo Soldier story through a new lens. One could hope that this show will travel to the History Colorado Center in Denver one day, but we suggest heading straight to traditional Ute territory in the San Luis Valley area to check it out as soon as you can.